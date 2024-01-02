Home > Entertainment Joe Madison Has Stepped Away From His Radio Show Amid Cancer Battle SiriusXM radio host Joe Madison announced that he had to step away from his show, leaving many to wonder what happened to him and when he'd be back. By Joseph Allen Jan. 2 2024, Published 11:20 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Working as both an activist and a radio host, Joe Madison has become well known to his audience on SiriusXM Urban View for his unfiltered thoughts about the state of modern America. Recently, Joe's fans might have noticed that he's no longer broadcasting every day the way he once did.

Following the revelation that Joe isn't on the air, many of his most dedicated fans wondered what had happened to him. Joe announced in December 2023 that he would be stepping away from his show. Many fans want to know why and when he might be back on the air.

What happened to Joe Madison?

On Dec. 20, 2023, Joe announced that his prostate cancer had reemerged and that he would need to take time off from the show as a result. “As many listeners are aware, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2009," Joe wrote in his statement. "I’ve spoken candidly about my diagnosis to encourage more men to prioritize their health and talk with their healthcare providers about testing and treatments."

"As Dick Gregory once told me, ‘Don’t let fear get in the way,'" his statement continued. "Thanks to early detection and proton treatment, my cancer went into remission for a long time. Unfortunately, earlier this year the cancer resurfaced." Joe explained that he was able to continue doing his show, which runs four hours, despite the reemergence of his cancer, thanks to support from his wife and SiriusXM.

"However, upon preparing to return from the Thanksgiving hiatus my health took an adverse turn, making it challenging to host a four-hour live show every day," he explained. "Currently, I am taking time to focus on my well-being. During this time, SiriusXM will continue to air ‘Madison Classics’ at our regularly scheduled time." Joe thanked his fans for their support and also asked for privacy as he goes through treatment and spends time with his family.

Fans have offered Joe heartfelt support.

Following Joe's announcement, fans have been nothing but encouraging, saying that Joe should take all the time he needs. "We are sending you prayers of courage and strength as you take time to heal your mind and body," one person wrote. "We love you, sir. Take all the time you need."