Home > Entertainment Source: Instagram/@stormewarren Storme Warren Shocks Fans, Leaves SiriusXM After Nearly 20 Years Fans of SiriusXM's The Highway were surprised by the sudden departure of Storme Warren, leading some to wonder what happened to him. By Joseph Allen May 15 2023, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

Fans who are tuning into SiriusXM's The Highway on May 15, 2023, might notice that Storme Warren, the show's regular host, is nowhere to be found. Following what appeared to be a fairly sudden departure from the show, many fans want to know what happened to Storme and whether leaving the show was his decision or not.

Article continues below advertisement

For now, Storme has stayed mum about what exactly his plans are, but fans are eager to learn more and understand why the host left The Highway. Here's what we know.

What happened to Storme Warren?

Country Aircheck reported that May 12 was Storme's last day with The Highway, and that he has left SiriusXM altogether to pursue a new opportunity. Storme hasn't announce where he's headed yet, but he did tweet out a note following his departure from SiriusXM. It seems clear that Storme wasn't fired from SiriusXM, but chose to leave the network for a new opportunity.

Article continues below advertisement

"I’ve had the greatest run at @siriusxm.To the @SXMTheHighway family, listeners and the staff, THANK YOU! It’s been an honor to wake up with you every morning. Thx for trusting me & our crew! I’ll announce where I’m going very shortly,and trust me … I’ll be seeing you all real soon!" Storme tweeted. Fans were somewhat surprised by the news, which suggests that Storme's exit wasn't expected or discussed ahead of time.

Article continues below advertisement

Plenty of fans wished Storme well following his departure.

Although fans may have been surprised by Storme's departure, they offered him well wishes as he moves on to whatever comes next. "@stormewarren well my Brother I guess I’m listening 2 the last #Hot30Countdown with u this Sat on Long Island @SXMTheHighway love ya Storme they can never replace a special guy like you, stay true to yourself & know you are loved thanks for keeping me company today in the yard," one person wrote on Twitter.

"Good luck to you. I hope wherever you end up, it is nationally syndicated so that we can still listen all over the country. Been out of the loop for a bit … What happened to SiriusXM? You were probably the best host on the entire platform," another person added. Clearly, Storme has plenty of fans who will be more than willing to follow him wherever he takes his talents next.

Article continues below advertisement

I’ve had the greatest run at @siriusxm.To the @SXMTheHighway family, listeners and the staff, THANK YOU! It’s been an honor to wake up with you every morning.Thx for trusting me & our crew! I’ll announce where I’m going very shortly,and trust me…I’ll be seeing you all real soon! — storme warren (@stormewarren) May 12, 2023

Storme had been with SiriusXM for nearly 20 years.

Although Storme didn't spend his entire career hosting The Highway, he has been working with SiriusXM in one way or another for almost two decades now. In that time, Storme has also hosted a number of major country music events in and around Nashville.