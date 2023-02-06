Home > Entertainment Source: Instagram Here’s What Happened to Mashup Nicole That Has Fans so Worried By Melissa Willets Feb. 6 2023, Published 10:52 a.m. ET

Beloved SiriusXM host Nicole Ryan of the popular morning show Morning Mashup is in serious condition after a super scary accident that landed her in the hospital. Sadly, the familiar voice won’t be joining her co-hosts Stanley T and Ryan Sampson on Monday, February 6, 2023, and it’s not currently known when the person fans call Mashup Nicole is coming back on air.

Article continues below advertisement

Read on to find out what we know about Nicole’s scooter accident and what her coworkers, her team, and fans are saying in the wake of the upsetting news about her health and safety.

So, what happened to Mashup Nicole?

The Morning Mashup Instagram page preempted questions about where Nicole was before fans noticed she still wasn’t on air Monday. Although we don’t know exactly when the accident took place other than at some point during the first week in February, here’s what the post said: "We've rewritten this a hundred times but there’s no easy way to say it. Nicole was seriously injured earlier in the week after being hit by a car while on her scooter."

Article continues below advertisement

The post went on to share with concerned fans, "She’s in the hospital nursing broken bones and a bruised ego and will need time to heal before she returns to the Morning Mashup." The post then encouraged fans to support Nicole on social media while she recovers, presumably in the hospital.

Meanwhile, over on Twitter, the morning show noted that Nicole “will need time to heal before returning to the Mashup," but didn't specify how long the star would be recuperating from her injuries. Nicole also took to her Instagram Story and called the accident "a nightmare," and thanked fans for reaching out. A photo showed that, indeed, the star is undergoing medical treatment.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Ryan is going to be okay, with fans supporting her — and time.

As People reports, Nicole’s talent manager Aimee Berger provided another update for fans about her client’s health status following the shocking scooter accident. On Instagram, Aimee said in part, “We are uber focused on getting her back to the Nicole Ryan — 'Hey Girlie Hey'— you all love and laugh with in your days.”

She added that Nicole is expected to fully recover, thankfully, before imploring people, “Let this be another reminder of how precious our lives are and those around us and how important it is to take care of the real ones who are [there] front and center through thick and thin.”

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Twitter was exploding with support for Mashup Nicole, who is a mom to two kids named Keegan and Parker, per the Daily Mail, and married to Matt Ryan.

Thinking of @MashUpNicole ♥️ Get better soon! — Jordan Bailey (@JBaileyTweets83) February 6, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Praying for a speedy and full recovery! You guys are the best! — Amy Kropinack (@AmyKropinack) February 5, 2023