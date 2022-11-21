'Chrisley Knows Best' Star Grayson Chrisley Totaled His Truck in an Accident
Things are going from bad to worse for the Chrisley family. TMZ is now reporting that Grayson Chrisley, one of the stars of Chrisley Knows Best, was in a car accident severe enough to send him to the hospital.
The report says that he totaled his truck in an accident after rear-ending another truck. Here's what we know about the accident and Grayson's injuries.
Grayson Chrisley rear-ended another pickup truck.
The accident apparently happened on Nov. 19, with Tennessee authorities reporting that he was driving his F-150 truck in Nashville and drove into the back of a Dodge pickup truck in standstill traffic.
After the accident, Grayson apparently had trouble recalling what had happened and was quickly rushed to the hospital. There hasn't been any word on his current condition.
TMZ obtained photos of both vehicles involved in the accident and also reported that they were towed from the scene. Grayson's white F-150 has a cracked windshield and a completely destroyed front end, while there is also quite a bit of damage to the Dodge truck. The driver of the Dodge was apparently injured at the scene but refused medical attention.
Grayson's parents are awaiting sentencing.
The news of this accident comes as Grayson's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, await sentencing after they were found guilty in June of fraud and tax evasion. The couple could face more than 20 years in prison following the guilty verdict, which came after they were indicted in 2019. The couple and their accountant were charged with defrauding multiple banks by taking out millions of dollars in loans and evading their obligations to pay taxes.
Apparently, Todd worked to make it look like he had $4 million in a bank account at a bank where he didn't even have an account at all. When they were charged, the reality stars claimed that they were innocent of any and all wrongdoing, although they did acknowledge that they expected to be charged. Now that they've been convicted, sentencing in the case is expected at some point this week.