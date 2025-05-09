'Preston & Steve' Co-Host Kathy Romano Was Fired After 22 Years With the Station The co-host was let go by Beasley Media Group. By Joseph Allen Published May 9 2025, 11:14 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kathyromano11

Philadelphia radio legend Kathy Romano is about to be without a show. Many want to know why Kathy Romano is leaving Preston & Steve after spending more than 22 years with WMMR.

Kathy currently serves as one of the show's co-hosts, but her last day was May 9. Following the news of her departure, here's what we know about why she's leaving the show, and whether it was her choice.

Why did Kathy Romano leave 'Preston & Steve'?

Kathy announced that she would be leaving during the May 8 show, and in a post on Instagram, she explained that it was not her decision. She was part of a wave of cuts inside Beasley Media Group, the company that owns WMMR. They apparently decided not to renew her contract. In her post on Instagram, she made it quite clear that if it was up to her, she would stay both with the network and with the show.

"This was in no way my choice or Preston & Steve's choice," she wrote. "We are devastated. It's been the ride of a lifetime sharing mornings with the best team and the most incredible listeners." She also expressed gratitude for all the support she received over the years and promised listeners that she wasn't saying goodbye, just "turning the dial" to see what was next for her.

In addition to her duties on Preston & Steve, Kathy was also responsible for hosting a weekly show that spotlights women in the Philly area. In a statement, Beasley Media Group said that they were thankful for Kathy's work for the station over the years. "We are very grateful for her many contributions over the years and wish Kathy the very best in her next chapter," the statement read.

Preston and Steve will remain on 'Preston & Steve.'

Although Kathy was let go from the show, its namesake hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison signed contracts in 2022 that will keep them with the show through 2030. The show first began in 1998 on Y100 and eventually moved to WMMR in 2005, where it's been ever since. The Philly Voice also reports that the show's other key contributors, Casey Fosbenner, Marisa Magnatta, and Nick McIlwain, will all remain moving forward.

It's unclear why Kathy's contract, in particular, was cut from the station, but she's already receiving plenty of support from fans who are eager to see where she goes next. "As a female listener, what a complete and utter failure from the company’s end. I smell a podcast coming from you Kath and we know you’ll be great. But this is devastating," one person wrote.