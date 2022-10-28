Angelo Cataldi Will Be Departing From 94.1 WIP After Decades With the Station
If there's one person who has become the radio face of all things Philadelphia Eagles over the last few decades, it's Angelo Cataldi. The host has been a part of the 94.1 WIP family since the early 1990s, and in that time has become fans' go-to guru about the team.
Now, it seems as though Angelo has some other plans for his career. Why did Angelo leave 94.1 WIP? Here's what we know about his departure so far.
Why did Angelo Cataldi Leave 94.1 WIP?
Back in 2021, Angelo told listeners that he had intentions to leave his position. However, he "made the decision to stay (one more year) after meeting with WIP’s new program director, Rod Lakin," per the Philadelphia Inquirer.
It was also noted by the publication that he "told listeners he started to become burned out during the pandemic and was prepared to announce his retirement at the end of this year when his contract expired, but said Lakin asked him to remain on an additional year."
With the Eagles doing so well right now, fans still have time to catch Angelo on the air before he departs at the end of the season. On top of that, we now know who is going to replace Angelo when his time on the station is over.
Angelo Cataldi's replacements on 94.1 WIP have been revealed.
It's gearing up to be a new era over at 94.1 WIP. Indeed, it has now been revealed that Joe DeCamara alongside former Eagles fullback Jon Ritchie, the current host of WIP’s midday show, are being tapped to replace Angelo in early 2023.
As for longtime faces on the show, Rhea Hughes, Angelos cohost of many years, is still going to remain with the program.
As for Angelo's other longtime cohost, Al Morganti, he will remain with the network in a new unspecified role.
While on the air after the reveal, Joe said, "We are going to assemble, I think, what’s going to be a remarkable team. I’ve got very lofty expectations."
This spurred Angelo to jokingly respond with "Just do one favor for me ... make the last half hour of your shows excellent, because before that I’ll be sleeping."