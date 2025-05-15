‘Walking Tall’ Star Joe Don Baker Dies at Age 89 — A Look at the Actor’s Cause of Death "As we say goodbye to Joe Don, we hold onto the memories and the love he shared with us." By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 15 2025, 10:28 a.m. ET Source: Universal Pictures

Actor Joe Don Baker has died. The beloved actor best known for his starring role in Walking Tall, was 89 at the time of his death. According to his family, Joe died on May 7, 2025.

During his life and career, Joe, a proud Texan, was known for his tough guy appearance and impressive acting chops. Here's everything we know about his cause of death.

What was Joe Don Baker's cause of death?

At this time, Joe Don's cause of death is unknown. He didn't publicly disclose any illness or hardship in the time leading to his death. However, Joe Don's obituary states he retired from acting in 2012, though the family didn't share what led to the retirement. Instead, they shared how much they would miss his presence and the joy he brought to them and his fans while he was alive.

"As we say goodbye to Joe Don, we hold onto the memories and the love he shared with us," the family wrote. "Though he may no longer be with us in body, his spirit will always remain, a guiding light in the lives he touched. Rest in peace, Joe Don. You will be dearly missed but never forgotten."

Joe Don's career began in the late 1950s. After growing up in Groesbeck, Texas, he secured a scholarship at North Texas State College, where he joined the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and graduated in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in business administration. After college, Joe Don enlisted in the U.S. Army and, two years later, decided to pursue acting. He made some waves in New York's theater scene before moving to Los Angeles, Calif.