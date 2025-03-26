Cindyana Sanatangelo, Who Appeared on ‘Married With Children,’ Dies at 58 Cindyana Sanatangelo was known as "The Latin Marilyn Monroe" before she died suddenly on March 24, 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated March 26 2025, 9:56 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@cindyanasantangelo

We express our condolences to the loved ones of actor Cindyana Santangelo. Cindyana, an actor and model known for her roles on Married With Children and ER, died on March 24 at age 58.

The actor's death occurred after the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said authorities responded to a 911 call. Here's everything to know about Cindyana's cause of death.

What was Cindyana Santangelo's cause of death?

Cindyana's cause of death hasn't been officially revealed as of this writing. However, TMZ, who was the first to reveal the news of her death, said she was pronounced dead after authorities were called to her Malibu home. The deputies discovered she had received cosmetic shots in her home before she died. Although there isn't an exact cause of death, police reportedly don't believe any "foul play" was involved.

LASD's Homicide Division has begun investigating Cindyana's death and are awaiting her autopsy results before making a final ruling. Cindyana rose to fame as a music video model in Young MC's classic "Bust a Move." She continued taking on acting roles and was dubbed "the Latin Marilyn Monroe." Her roles included her playing up the vixen look, as she had a recurring spot on Married With Children as Sierra Madre, a dancer at The Jiggly Room.

Cindyana also appeared in CSI: Miami and The Bo Bo & Skippy Show. The latter show marked her final television appearance in 2009. Although she wasn't acting much at the time of her death, Cindyana was active on Instagram. Following her death, her fans and loved ones expressed their grief on her page.