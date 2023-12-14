Home > Entertainment The 'Married... With Children' Cast Has Been Busy Since the Series Finale Since 'Married... With Children' ended in 1997, many of the former cast member have continued their legacies in sitcoms. Here's where they are now. By Sara Belcher Dec. 14 2023, Published 6:27 p.m. ET Source: Fox

It's been more than two and a half decades since the hit sitcom Married... With Children aired its finale. The 80s and 90s television show has remained one of the longest-running shows, airing for 10 consecutive years. Its various spin-offs received mild success, but nothing compares to the original. So where is the cast of Married.. With Children now? Here's a look at where the leading members are now.

Ed O'Neill (Al Bundy)

Ed O'Neill ended his role as the patriarch of Married... With Children to later play... another father figure on Modern Family. Ed's role as Jay Pritchett on the sitcom continued his legacy as a television actor, earning him three Emmy nominations. Since Modern Family aired its finale in 2020, Ed's roles have begun to trickle, as the actor is likely taking some time to himself following his successful career.

Katey Sagal (Peggy Bundy)

Peggy Bundy was the "lazy" stay-at-home mom of the family, taking a satirical spin on the traditional sitcom housewife. Since Married... With Children ended in 1997, Katey Sagal has continued her career in television, starring in shows like Rebel, The Conners, and Futurama.

Christina Applegate (Kelly Bundy)

Christina Applegate has been busy since Married... With Children ended in 1997. Since leaving her role as the Bundys' daughter, she won an Emmy for her guest appearance in Friends, was nominated for a Tony for her role in Sweet Charity, and starred in several films. She also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022.

David Faustino (Bud Bundy)

David Faustino started acting as early as three months old, but he didn't get his break until his role as Bud Bundy on Married... With Children. Since the show's finale, David appeared in multiple spin-offs of the series, as well as some independent films, alongside a feature on the rap album "Balistyx."

Amanda Bearse (Marcy D'Arcy)

Marcy D'Arcy was Peggy's best friend and Al's sworn enemy. Before joining Married... With Children, she had a recurring role in Little House on the Prairie and a lead in Fright Night. She directed 31 episodes of Married... With Children, and has since focused her career on directing instead of being in front of the camera, landing credits like Jesse, Mad TV, and Reba.

Ted McGinley (Jefferson D'Arcy)

Though Marcy was Al's enemy, her second husband, Jefferson, was his best friend. Ted McGinley took on a variety of other roles around Married... With Children, including other sitcoms like Hope & Faith and Happy Days, as well as films and other projects like Wayne's World 2 and The West Wing.

David Garrison (Steve Rhoades)

Source: Getty Images David Garrison in 2012