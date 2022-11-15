Christina Applegate's Husband Is a Founding Member of the Band Porno for Pyros

Music is a big deal to Martyn, who has collaborated with other major musicians in his day, including Scott Weiland, Sara McLachlan, Jane's Addiction, the Cult, Tom Morello, Dave Gahan, and Josh Klinghoffer.

Before marrying Martyn, Christina was married to That Thing You Do actor Johnathon Schaech. They started dating in 1997 before making it down the aisle four years later. In 2005 they separated, and in 2007 their divorce was finalized