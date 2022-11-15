Christina Applegate Made Her First Public Appearance Since Her MS Diagnosis

In what were often fairly emotional remarks, Christina's past and present colleagues praised her for how she had handled her recent diagnosis. Although they acknowledged that MS has been a challenge for Christina, they honored her determination and strength.

“You bend but don’t break. Your humility and irreverence allow all of us to bend with you,” Katey said during her remarks.

Linda added that she only signed on to Dead to Me because Christina was already attached to the eventual Netflix hit.