Christina Applegate Made Her First Public Appearance Since Her MS Diagnosis
Following an announcement in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Christina Applegate made her first public appearance to accept a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her Married With Children co-stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino were guest speakers at the event. They were followed by Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman and Christina's co-star on the show Linda Cardellini.
How is Christina's health a year after she was diagnosed with MS? She has been candid about her health struggles. Here's the latest update.
Christina Applegate's appearance at the Hollywood Walk of Fame provided fans with a health update.
In what were often fairly emotional remarks, Christina's past and present colleagues praised her for how she had handled her recent diagnosis. Although they acknowledged that MS has been a challenge for Christina, they honored her determination and strength.
“You bend but don’t break. Your humility and irreverence allow all of us to bend with you,” Katey said during her remarks.
Linda added that she only signed on to Dead to Me because Christina was already attached to the eventual Netflix hit.
"What I didn’t realize then was I was about to make a friend for life. Christina is a beautiful person, inside and out,” Linda said during her remarks. She added that Christina is “a fiercely loyal, honest, and generous friend."
After Linda spoke, she introduced her friend and co-star, leading many to notice how Christina has been affected by her condition.
Christina Applegate's MS appears to be progressing, but she is strong.
When it was her turn to express her thanks to the city of Los Angeles, Christina walked to the podium with an assist from Katey and a walking stick.
“It’s so Katey to, like, steal the thunder,” Christina said when she arrived at the podium.
“I can’t stand for too long, so I’m gonna thank the people that I really need to thank,” she added, and then went on to acknowledge her agent and her family.
“The most important person in this world is my daughter. You are so much more than even you know … I am blessed every day [with you],” she added, honoring her daughter Sadie, who is 11.
Christina, who was barefoot for her remarks, also threw in a quick quip about her MS diagnosis at the end of her speech.
“Oh by the way, I have a disease. Did you not notice? I’m not even wearing shoes. You’re supposed to laugh at that,” she added.
Christina seemed to be in great spirits at the event, and was never too serious about her disease or anything else.
Christina first revealed her diagnosis in August 2021.
In a post on Twitter in August 2021, Christina announced to the public that she had been diagnosed with MS.
“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS,” she wrote at the time. “It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a-hole blocks it.”
“As one of my friends that has MS said, ‘We wake up and take the indicated action.’ And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo," she concluded.