News of a Potential 'Everybody Hates Chris' Reboot Makes Fans Wonder Where the Cast Is Now
A fan-favorite early '00s sitcom, 'Everybody Hates Chris' left a lasting mark on television. The show may just get a reboot, so what's up with the cast?
Fans surely miss Everbody Hates Chris, a sitcom based on comedian Chris Rock's life. The show ran for four seasons, which is a relatively significant amount of time in the world of television. Plus, the show is set to get a reboot, according to Deadline.
The cast is packed full of immense talent and huge names. At the time, though, many on the show were either child actors or early on in their careers. Let's take a look at where the cast ended up.
Tyler James Williams
Chris Rock found Tyler James Williams to play his younger self. The spunky and soft kid often found himself at the center of plenty of misadventures and unfortunate situations. As a young actor, Tyler was catapulted into fame by this show and has gone on to secure slots on the cast of many iconic shows like Dear White People and Criminal Minds.
"I learned how to carry a show in a matter of two or three months. It's the most useful information I've ever gotten in my life," he told People about his time on the sitcom.
Chris Rock
With the show coming from his own experiences, it only made sense that Chris Rock did his own voiceovers. The comedian was able to interject some much-needed commentary into the series, offering a very personal aspect. He was already successful at the start of the show and has only grown since then.
He's probably best known for a little altercation in recent years. At the 2022 Academy Awards, Chris was presenting an award and used the opportunity to make a mean comment about Jada Pinkett-Smith. Her husband, Will Smith, jumped up on stage to defend her honor, slapping the comedian across the face. Chris later apologized.
Terry Crews
Playing Chris' father was Terry Crews. The actor moved on to other comedy-centric roles, including a leading role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Now, the star has taken on a new challenge: reality game show hosting. The actor spent some time hosting Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and America's Got Talent.
He still looks fondly on his time in the show. “That Tyler has grown into a brilliant talent is no surprise," Terry wrote, according to People. "I ran into him last year and told him how proud and thankful I am to have worked with someone who, at such a young age, carried the show. He gave me that smile.”
Imani Hakim
Imani Hakim played Chris' little sister Tonya. She was a very young girl when she tried out for the role. Everybody Hates Chris was the first time she had auditioned for a pilot. Luckily, she secured the role and gave fans the lovable little sister we all needed.
In 2014, she played Gabby Douglas in the true tale of The Gabby Douglas Story, a depiction of Gabby's road to Olympic success. The star also has an ongoing role in Mythic Quest which is on its third season.
Tichina Arnold
Chris' mother, Rochelle Rock, was played by Tichina Arnold, who truly nailed the comedic tone of the show. After the finale, she continued her acting career. She's currently finding success on The Neighborhood which has been on air since 2018.
Beyond on-screen acting, she's also diving into stand-up comedy. In November 2023, she advertised on her Instagram a live comedy event she would be hosting.
Tequan Richmond
Chris's family wouldn't be complete without his little brother, Drew, who was played by Tequan Richmond. After the show, he secured a role on the fan-adored soap opera General Hospital. According to his Instagram, he's also ventured into producing and directing.
Tequan is now a father of two with his wife, Tetona Saba Jackson. In honor of his time on the show, he released some "Everybody Loves Drew" merch, a playful spin on the sitcom's name.
Vincent Martella
And finally, Chris' closest friend, Greg, was played by Vincent Martella. The child star went on to do some voice acting for the Disney series Phineas and Ferb. In addition to a variety of smaller roles, he makes Cameo videos for fans.