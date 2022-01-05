Is 'Abbott Elementary' Star Tyler James Williams Spoken for? Inside the Actor's Love Life

Is 'Abbott Elementary' Star Tyler James Williams Spoken for? Inside the Actor's Love LifeBy Pippa Raga
Jan. 5 2022, Published 5:57 a.m. ET
If you haven’t been watching the heartfelt yet consistently clever Abbott Elementary, you’re missing out. The mockumentary-style sitcom follows a group of passionate, but severely underfunded public school teachers in Philadelphia, who tirelessly work to help their students get a leg up in life.
The show was created by and stars Quinta Brunson, who many know from her stint on Season 1 of HBO’s Black Lady Sketch Show. Joining Quinta is none other than Tyler James Williams as Greg, a new teacher at Willard R. Abbott Public School.
Tyler’s seen a lot of renewed interest in his life and career, and many fans are wondering who the actor’s wife is.
Does Tyler James Williams have a wife?
Tyler James Williams is currently unmarried and also untaken. The actor, who got his breakthrough as Chris on Everybody Hates Chris, is notoriously private about his personal life, so while there’s a chance that he’s seeing someone, by all appearances, it seems that Tyler is single at the moment.
But what about his past relationships? Tyler was in a relationship with Russian American actress Anastasia Baranova. E Celebrity Mirror speculated that they made their relationship official in 2017, but Tyler’s never been one to spill many details on his personal life, so the relationship was never verified.
The two did seem to spend a lot of time with each other and posted plenty of Instagram pictures hanging out. However, after the couple broke up, they both took down pictures of one another from their social media feeds.
Before Anastasia, Tyler was also said to be dating Karina Pasian. The two were spotted at multiple industry events together and Tyler was also featured in Karina’s song, "Solitaire."
Tyler appeared to confirm the relationship when he retweeted a new song by Karina and Tank, adding, “My girlfriend sings better than yours.” The couple were together until at least 2015, according to an interview Karina did with Rated R&B, in which she was asked about whether dating Tyler had made her want to explore acting.
Prior to Karina, Tyler was linked to funny woman Keke Palmer. The two started dating sometime in 2006, but given that they were just teenagers at the time, the relationship wasn’t very serious and didn’t last too long. The couple split and went their separate ways in September 2008.
Tyler James Williams has had to address accusations of being anti-Black.
In 2018, Tyler defended himself against accusations of being anti-Black. After someone on Facebook uploaded a post about the pros and cons of Black men dating white women, accompanied with an image of Tyler, the actor had to step in, according to The Jasmine Brand.
“I date who I date because that’s who I vibe with at the time. Any ethnicity. The grass ain’t greener nowhere,” Tyler’s response read. The actor went on to chastise the original poster saying, "You’ve got a problem with Black women cause you a weak ass man, fam. And this post proves it.”
Catch new episodes of Abbott Elementary every Tuesday at 9 p.m. on ABC.