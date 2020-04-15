BET's 'Boomerang': Get to Know Breakout Star Tetona Jackson

Hoping to step out of their parents' shadow, Simone Graham (Tetona Jackson), Bryson Broyer (Tequan Richmond), and their childhood friends are hoping to build successful careers while navigating the ups and downs of everyday adult life, including relationships, sexual identity, and more.

The BET series Boomerang is a continuation of the 1992 rom-com film, which starred Eddie Murphy and Halle Berry. And, the TV couple's on-screen daughter Simone is certainly the breakout star of the series.

So, who is the actor who plays the confident female character? Keep reading to find out more about Tetona Jackson.