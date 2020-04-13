Details on the Alleged Fight Involving 'LHHATL' Star Sierra Gates' Teen Daughter

While there's never a shortage of drama or catfights on VH1's Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, a big squabble has been occurring behind the scenes for one of the stars. Makeup artist and CEO Sierra Gates joined the show in Season 6, and her relationship with ex-husband, rapper Shooter Gates, was a central storyline during her debut season.

In Season 9, Sierra is in hot water for allegedly harming a woman who was pregnant with Shooter's child in 2017. While Sierra is facing legal drama on the show because of her actions resulting from her husband's infidelity, she's dealing with even more drama off the show.

Back in January of 2020, it was reported that Sierra's then-14-year-old daughter got into a physical altercation at her school. The person who apparently fought the teen was actually the mom of one of her classmates.