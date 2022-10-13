The Halloween Heist Episodes of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Ranked From Best to Just Plain "Noice"
Are you even a Brooklyn Nine-Nine fan if you don't still shout "nine-nine" at will or quote Captain Holt in an identical monotone voice? Yeah, we didn't think so. Though as a super fan, you may find it hard to declare which Brooklyn Nine-Nine Halloween episode is the best and which ones pale in comparison, if only by a hair. So don't worry — we have you covered.
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Halloween episodes are different from other shows' holiday episodes.
While the workplace cop comedy has all the trappings of other similar primetime shows, every season's Halloween episode features a special heist. The detectives, along with Captain Holt's secretary Gina and the lieutenant,Terry, have to stop each other from getting their hands on something of value.
In Season 1, it's Holt's Medal of Valor. In another season, it's a crown. And the winner also gets bragging rights for the year ahead.
So read on for a ranking of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine Halloween heist episodes that will leave you saying "noice" in your best Jake Peralta voice.
Season 5 — "HalloVeen"
While it's hard to decide which Halloween episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is the best, the Season 5 episode is at the top of our list. It's the one where Jake uses the heist to propose to Amy. And, although no one is actually declared the winner, the proposal is kind of the best prize of all.
Season 4 — "Halloween IV"
The Season 4 episode "Halloween IV" is a game-changer for the heist overall. Up until this point, the winner is named the Ultimate Detective / Genius. But when Gina gets in on the game, the title is changed to Ultimate Human / Genius, in the event that someone other than an officer wins. And from here on out, we get to see Gina as a big part of the heist.
Season 8 — "The Last Day Part I" and "The Last Day Part II"
Maybe the final heist of the series is further at the top of some fans' list of Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Halloween episode. For us, it lands near the top, just not at number one. It's full of heartfelt goodbyes as some of the characters go their separate ways and the winner at the end of it all is Hitchcock. He's named at the winner of the entire heist overall, even though the gang decides to take back the Grand Champion of the Nine-Nine title.
Season 1 — "Halloween"
The very first Halloween heist episode paves the way for the entire series to feature a similarly themed episode each season. In the first one, Jake is intent on stealing Holt's Medal of Valor before midnight. He even gets the rest of the department in on his shenanigans and, by the end, he wins the first ever Brooklyn Nine-Nine Halloween heist.
Season 6 — "Cinco de Mayo"
The Season 6 heist takes place months after Halloween, but it's still played in the same vein. And, because Amy, Jake, and Holt all claim to have been the previous year's winner, they have a vested interest in winning this time around. Terry creates an elaborate ruse to trick the department, however, and at the end, he's crowned the winner.
Season 2 — "Halloween II"
In Season 2, Jake wants the watch off Holt's wrist. And he does get it temporarily. However, thanks to Amy having Jake's car towed away and Rosa and Holt using disguises at one point, Jake is thwarted. Holt wins this time around and Jake declares him the Best Police Captain / Genius.
Season 3 — "Halloween, Part III"
The Season 3 heist in the "Halloween, Part III" episode features Jake and Holt's individual teams as they try to steal a crown. Although Jake and Holt both believe one of them will win, it's Amy who comes out on top in the end.
Season 7 — "Valloweaster"
There's no bad Halloween episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. But the last one on our list of ranked heist episodes is the one from Season 7. There's just so much going on with a combination of different holidays mixed into what is typically a Halloween game.
On the plus side, however, fan favorite Rosa wins this season, so there's that.