Everything to Know About When 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 10 Was Filmed 'Below Deck Med' Season 10 is in Spain for the first time in a few seasons. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 23 2025, 12:40 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Knowing when a season of a Bravo reality show was filmed is crucial in figuring out how close to present day the show drama is. If a season of Below Deck filmed more than a year before it finally aired, for example, then by the time you rush over to Fraser Olender's, the real-time drama is stale. With that in mind, when was Season 10 of Below Deck Med filmed?

Article continues below advertisement

The season premiered on Sept. 29, 2025. As with most seasons, it spans longer than a measly 10 episodes, so the drama was still going strong as the show moved into the end of the year. What does that mean for when the filming actually happened, though? For some fans, that's the biggest question during any given season of the show.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

What was 'Below Deck Med' Season 10 filmed?

According to Yacht Charter Fleet, filming for Season 10 of Below Deck Med finished around September 2024. That means it took an entire year for the season to premiere after it was filmed. That could mean the relationship drama between the staff that happens during the season is pretty much settled by the time the season premieres.

Or, knowing how bosun Nathan Gallagher and temporary deckhand Gael Cameron, maybe that just means they had a year to sit on what happened during filming, and they are bursting at the seams, ready to spill more details on social media as soon as they can. Whatever the case may be as far as show drama versus real-life issues between the staff members, Season 10 reportedly wrapped filming around a year before the premiere on Bravo.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Below Deck has gone to Spain before, Season 10 marks a return for the first time in a few seasons. There is also a brand new super-yacht, the BRAVADO, for guests and crew members to get totally messy on as the adventures continue throughout the season. With one guest using his charter as a way to find a romantic partner, the drama is pretty real.

Article continues below advertisement

'Below Deck Med' could see a 'Real Housewives' crossover episode.

Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City sees the ladies take a super-yacht trip with a crossover with Below Deck Down Under. Now, Captain Sandy Yawn wants the same for Below Deck Med. Well, sort of. She admitted to Decider, "I'm a little jealous that I didn't get the crossover." But she has a different cast in mind, should Bravo producers have plans for Below Deck Med to get its own crossover episode.

How the staff is keeping it together and not busting out in laughter. 😂



They’re WAY more professional than I could be. #RHOSLC #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/L5FOXutEWz — Cara Mia 🦋 (@brattyaphrodite) October 29, 2025