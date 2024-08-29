'Below Deck Med' Chef Johnathan "Jono" Shillingford Is Happily Taken!

Season 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean has been quite the journey for chef Johnathan "Jono" Shillingford. From near-fatal mistakes in the galley to heated clashes with fellow crew members, Jono's time on the show has been anything but smooth sailing.

But despite the drama, Jono isn't willing to let anyone get in the way of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity! That being said, let's switch gears and dive into the juicy details of Jono's love life: Is he currently dating anyone? Keep reading to find out!

Source: Bravo

Who is 'Below Deck Med' star Jono Shillingford dating?

As of now, it seems like Jono Shillingford is off the market! The private chef is reportedly dating David Sargsyan, an opera singer based in Berlin, Germany. The couple has been together for over a year, as Jono first appeared on David's Instagram in March 2023.

David also celebrated Jono's birthday in July 2023 with an Instagram reel highlighting their time together, captioned, "Happy Birthday Baby." In July 2024, David posted another video filled with new memories, this time captioned, "Happy Birthday Bubs 🥰."

Jono seems to prefer keeping his relationship with David fairly private, but he has shared a few photos of their time together on social media! On March 18, 2024, Jono posted several photos of the two of them together.

He captioned the adorable post, "Blonds on me like Hilton!!! What a fun year it's been with this teddy bear goofball," with a kissy face emoji. Although there's no official confirmation, it definitely seems like he was celebrating their anniversary!

Captain Sandy Yawn nearly fired Chef Jono.

During the August 26 episode of Below Deck Med, Captain Sandy Yawn is at her breaking point with chef Jono. The intense situation kicks off when Jono serves tuna carpaccio to a guest without checking her preference sheet.

"It looks beautiful. I would eat it if I could. I can't eat raw seafood because it could kill me. In my preference sheet, I said about 15 times that I can't have it,” the guest tells Sandy and the chief stew, Aesha Scott. "I have an iron overload. It might kill me if I eat it." Sandy is livid, stating, "What the f--k? This is unacceptable."

She confronts Jono, demanding an explanation for the oversight: "Raw seafood could kill her and it’s in front of her plate. That's a big screw-up," she says. "I need you to know how serious this is." Jono tries to defend himself but eventually admits his mistake. He explains, "I feel terrible, I don't know how I let that slide. I think I just have too many things on my mind."

Sandy later vents to the cameras, "I'm really f--king pissed. Never in my 35 years at sea have I had a chef feed a guest something that could actually kill them. This is a fireable offense, so now I just have to look for a replacement chef." Things go from bad to worse when Jono's dessert — a cookie and ice cream — fails to impress the guests. Disappointed once again, the guests' dissatisfaction seals his fate.