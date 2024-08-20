Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck Mediterranean A Classic Case of He Said, She Said: Did Bri and Joe Hook Up On 'Below Deck Med?' Both Bri and Joe were questioned about a particular moment involving the bathroom during Episode 12. By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 20 2024, 5:05 p.m. ET Source: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

The ninth season of Below Deck Mediterranean continues to sail along the occasionally choppy Grecian waters. Both the Mustique and its crew have had to deal with a variety of mishaps. The season began with a delayed order of rosé that got one company fired. And then they were threatened by natural disasters, like the wildfires that nearly forced the ship to stay in the harbor.

There has also been an equal amount of drama within the crew. Iain Maclean's many mistakes as bosun have landed him on Captain Sandy Yawn's and Chief Stew Aesha Scott's watchlist, alongside a few others. But the biggest, and for some, most annoying, piece of drama is the lust triangle between Joe Bradley, Ellie Dubaich, and Bri Muller. The two women have been fighting for his affection the whole season while he's played Switzerland. Now it seems as if Bri and Joe hooked up, but did they really?

Did Bri Muller and Joe Bradley hook up on the Mustique on 'Below Deck Mediterranean?'

Both Bri and Joe were questioned about a particular moment involving the bathroom during Episode 12. Bri enters a bathroom, and Joe follows her into it. While the cameras did not follow them in, they both still had their mics on. The sounds of kissing are heard before she tells him to leave. While on the after-show, Bri coyly insists that they only made out while in there and that she felt bad after having a heart-to-heart with Ellie about leaving Joe alone since he strung them both along.

Bri coyly denied hooking up with Joe, but Joe hinted that they may have done more than just kissing.

Joe was also asked if he had ever hooked up with Bri, and his answer was also coy, but he still gave a few more details than Bri did. While he said not much happened in the bathroom that night, a little more did happen than Bri chose to divulge. He mentioned that they did a little more than make out in the hot tub, saying that their hands "were flowing" while they kissed in the jacuzzi. He may not have been specific, but if we had to guess, it would be second base. Chef Jono also spilled some tea on Bri.

Chef Jono challenges Bri on what really happened between her and Joe, and her response was pretty suspicious.

Chef Jono said that Bri divulged to him that she and Joe did, in fact, hook up with each other. Rather than flat-out saying no, Bri deflects by asking him when she said that to him. Jono is astute enough to realize what she is doing and doesn't let her off the hook.