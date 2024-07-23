Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck Mediterranean Bri Muller's 'Below Deck' Laundry Mistakes and Drama Could Put Her on the Chopping Block Aesha Scott said Bri's performance has gone "downhill" besides "one good charter." By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 23 2024, Published 5:51 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

On Season 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean, the crew maintaining the Purpose, the cruise ship formerly known as the Mustique, had a rude awakening by way of Captain Sandy Yawn. Captain Sandy and her chief stew, Aesha Scott's deckhands and stews, are giving them the blues this season. As the season progresses, the ship's fearless leaders become more unafraid to part ways with some bad apples, forcing some to wonder if they still have jobs on the luxurious boat.

Since the beginning of the season, Sabrina "Bri" Muller and Elena "Ellie" Dubaich have been feuding over their shared affection for lead deckhand Joe Bradley. While their drama was fun, Elena's latest claim about Bri may cost her former wingwoman her job, as their leaders have had enough of their petty issues.

Source: Bravo

Does Bri Muller get fired on 'Below Deck Med?'

Although she boarded the Mustique eager to learn from Captain Sandy and Aesha, Bri's time as a stew hasn't been the best. The Port Elizabeth, South Africa native has had several slip-ups, especially in the laundry room. During a July 15, 2024, episode, Sandy confronted Bri after multiple of her clothes went missing, forcing her to confront Bri about the laundry and warning her she wasn't playing around.

"This is the last time," Sandy warned Bri to the cameras during a confessional. "Now I'm gonna get pissed. I want my clothes back. I shouldn't be looking for my shirt. I'm dealing with the wind, the fires, the guests. F--k."

Bri attempted to change her ways by creating a book that tracked which stew did what in the laundry room. However, despite her efforts, she made another laundry mistake by accidentally placing Sandy's white capri pants in with dark items. The move caused Aesha to wonder aloud if Bri should be sent home packing.

"Bri started badly and then she had one good charter," the chief stew said. "Ever since then, it has been downhill. With Ellie and Bri, so far no fights so that has got to be a sign of improvement. But I have not had a chance to rest easy at all with these stews. I have to try and figure out what I can do to change this.”

Bri Muller's "burn book" could send her packing later on 'Below Deck Med'

Bri's issues with laundry didn't stop at her faux pas of putting white clothes with dark ones. While Ellie helped Bri in the laundry room later in the Monday, July 22 episode, she noticed Bri's book. Instead of seeing it as a guide that helped her co-worker, Ellie felt Bri was bad-mouthing her and blaming Ellie for all of the mistakes they've made at work.

"Bri seems to be writing a list of laundry crimes about mistakes she found,” Ellie said. “I feel like she is finding her own mistakes and blaming them on me. Why the f--k is going on here?”

Ellie later told Aesha about Bri's book, causing Aesha to admit she's in over her head with managing Bri and Ellie's drama. Aesha admitted on the show, "It is time to involve Captain Sandy because I honestly need help with this.” While Bri will be in future Below Deck Med episodes, it doesn't mean she's going to have fun if she sticks around.