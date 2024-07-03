Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck Mediterranean He's Still A Fan-Favorite: Why Did Colin Macy-O'Toole Leave 'Below Deck Mediterranean?' Much has changed within the 'Below Deck Mediterranean' franchise since Colin left the series after Season 4. By Sheridan Singleton Jul. 3 2024, Published 12:53 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Seeing a nearly entirely new crew on Season 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean has many fans reflecting on favorites from past seasons within the franchise. One of these favorites is Aesha Scott, who is in the cast of Below Deck Med's ninth season as Chief Steward to Captain Sandy Yawn. Another fan favorite from the past is a person who has not returned to any of the other shows within the Below Deck universe: Colin Macy-O'Toole. Viewers love him, leaving many wondering why Colin left Below Deck Med.

Article continues below advertisement

Much has changed within the Below Deck Mediterranean franchise since Colin left the series after Season 4. The current crew has already brought the drama with a love triangle that is getting progressively worse. Bri Muller and Ellie Dubaich are roommates who are currently at odds as they are both interested in deckhand Joe Bradley, who has done little to nothing to tell either of them who he wants. Unlike Joe, Colin was a non-problematic deckhand, and viewers miss him and his kind personality.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Colin Macy O'Toole decide to leave 'Below Deck Med?'

In addition to being a fan-favorite, Colin was also favored by Captain Sandy, who appreciated his work ethic and down-to-earth personality. Even though he had not-so-great luck in the "boatmance" department, Colin was also a favorite among the crew members. While he has not given a specific reason for why he left, since leaving the series, Colin seems to be doing well. He is currently working as a ferry captain in Long Island, a job he had before joining the Below Deck Med cast.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Colin almost quit the show during Season 4 filming, but Captain Sandy Yawn did not allow it.

During Season 4, multiple crew changes occurred. Thanks to this, June Foster's position became "redundant," according to Captain Sandy. Colin was close with June and had a crush on her at the time. When he learned that she might have to leave, he offered to leave in her stead so that she could finish out the charter season. It was an incredibly heartwarming moment, but Captain Sandy stuck to her guns. June was let go shortly after but expressed gratitude for Colin's selfless act.

Source: Bravo

Will Colin ever return to 'Below Deck Med' or any other spinoffs in the 'Below Deck' franchise?