'Below Deck Med' Fan Favorite Aesha Scott Prematurely Left the Mustique — What Happened?

By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 2 2024, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

The Below Deck crew is used to unexpected twists and turns while at sea. Sometimes, the crew members from one of the Bravo franchise's many spinoffs will return for more in a different series iteration. One of the people who seemingly can't get enough of the dangers, drama, and shenanigans is Below Deck Mediterranean's Chief Stew, Aesha Scott.

Below Deck fans first met Aesha on Below Deck Down Under. In Season 9 of Below Deck Med, she shook up the season by becoming Captain Sandy Yawn's right-hand lady, along with Elena Dubaich. The new gig came with new challenges for Aesha, including scolding the stews for their naughty behavior or ensuring everyone was on their best behavior when one of Sandy's A-list guests came around. But after a Season 9 Below Deck Med episode, Aesha may reconsider if the new big girl job is for her.

What happened to Aesha on 'Below Deck Mediterranean?'

Season 9, Episode 5 of Below Deck Med was nearly a breaking point for Aesha. During the episode, she approached Sandy and told her she had a wounded finger, which came from a broken martini glass. Aesha told her boss and friend that she thought her finger might be infected and would require more care than the Mustique could provide.

"In my experience, when it forms a line like that, it's usually a sign of infection," Aesha told Sandy in the episode. "And it feels like there's still some glass in there." Captain Sandy offered to send Aesha ashore so that she could have her finger examined by a medical professional who could "get the glass cut out and get it wrapped."

While Sandy wanted to look out for her friend, she admitted Aesha's absence — and possible exit — would deeply affect not just her, but the entire crew. She said that her Chief Stew being gone would be "catastrophic" to the team, especially after her disappointing time working with the ship's chef, Chef Jonathan "Jono" Shillingford.

"The deck team is still finding their feet," Sandy explained in a confessional. "We haven't had the greatest last charter with the chef. I don't need my interior to fall apart." Aesha worried that going to the hospital would mean she wouldn't be there when the next batch of guests arrived on the ship. Ahead of her hospital visit, she prepped Elena and third stew Bri Muller to provide the guests with "welcome drinks, towels."

Fortunately, Aesha returned from the hospital in time for the new guests' arrival, elating fans who feel she's the most entertaining Below Deck Med crew member. Her shady comments, which she displayed when she said she had no idea who Trishelle Cannatella from The Traitors was when she boarded the ship, are enough to keep fans coming back for more.

These stews on below deck med and the boson. They suck except for Aesha the Bosun’s hair is triggering me lol — ItsMeGina🏳️‍🌈👽🍪💀🦿 (@sottilegina2) June 25, 2024

"These stews on below deck med and the bosun, they suck except for Aesha," one X user wrote. "The Bosun’s hair is triggering me lol.

"The only interesting likable cast member on this season of Below Deck Med is Aesha," another chimed in. "And she can’t carry the whole season."

Hopefully, Aesha won't have any more boo-boos for the rest of her time aboard!