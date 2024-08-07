Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck Mediterranean Meet the Newest Addition to the Mustique Crew On 'Below Deck Med' — Carrie O'Neill The drama between stews Sabrina "Bri" Muller and Elena "Ellie" Dubaich has unfortunately affected their ability to do their jobs well. By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 7 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

The high seas have been full of choppy waters in Season 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean. Things have been pretty messy both professionally and personally. The charter season got off to a bad start thanks to a major issue with the food distribution company, nearly forcing the first charter of the season to set sail without drinks for the guests. Captain Sandy Yawn had to fire the company within the first episode. This set the tone for the rest of the season, and many jobs are at risk.

Many professional missteps took place during Season 9, even for simple things. Bosun Iain Maclean has been consistently in hot water for not living up to the standards of his position, and Captain Sandy has had to have multiple conversations with him. And then, of course, there's the love triangle that has created bad blood between two stewards, leaving Chief Stew Aesha Scott with more problems than help. Luckily, Captain Sandy knew something had to change, and has brought Carrie O'Neill into the mix.

Source: Bravo

Who is the newest addition to the Mustique crew on 'Below Deck Med,' Carrie O'Neill?

The newest addition to the Below Deck Med Season 9 cast is Carrie O'Neill. Carrie hails from Glasgow, Scotland. She has been working in the yachting industry for 10 years and will certainly bring new energy, as well as potential new drama, to the Season 9 crew. In the midseason trailer in which Carrie is introduced, she says quite candidly, "My friends would tell you I'm a flirt. I'm a pathological flirt." This would not be an issue if not for the other pathological flirt aboard the superyacht.

Source: Bravo

Why did Captain Sandy bring Carrie on to the crew in the midst of the charter season?

The drama between stews Sabrina "Bri" Muller and Elena "Ellie" Dubaich has unfortunately affected their ability to do their jobs well. Bri has messed up the laundry on several occasions, while Ellie's preoccupation with Bri's activities makes her lose focus on her own tasks. The fighting is petty and Aesha was bearing the brunt of it. With firing as an option for both of the messy stews, Captain Sandy decides to bring in Carrie to provide the help Aesha has needed since the charter season began.

Source: Bravo

Carrie describes herself as a pathological flirt, which does not bode well for the current love triangle between Bri Muller, Joe Bradley, and Elena Dubaich.