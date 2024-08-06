Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck Mediterranean The Rumors Are Swirling: Did Ellie Dubaich Leave 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9? The trailer showed that more difficulties were ahead for the Mustique, and also showed Ellie packing her bags. By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 6 2024, 4:10 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

The superyacht featured in Season 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean is a lot of things, but the "Loveboat" is not one of them. At least for Elena "Ellie" Dubaich, who has been at the center of a somewhat tedious love triangle with fellow stew, Sabrina "Bri" Muller, as they both continue to seek the affections of deckhand Joe Bradley. Joe, the cause of the rift between the women, has done nothing to quell the fighting between the two ladies, and the fight has unfortunately messed up their work.

The Season 9 midseason trailer has shown that things for this little triangle will not be getting easier any time soon. The charter season has already been a tough one, even without the petty love triangle. The Mustique lost its anchor while out on a charter and even had to contend with the wildfires that affected Greece during that summer. The trailer showed that more difficulties were ahead for the Mustique and also showed Ellie packing her bags. So, did Ellie Dubaich leave Below Deck Med?

There are fan rumors swirling that Ellie Dubaich may have been fired from 'Below Deck Med' during Season 9. Are they true?

The Daily Dish Instagram account shared the news that a new stew would be joining the Mustique crew. Captain Sandy Yawn decides to bring in Carrie O'Neill after seeing all the discord between Ellie and Bri. Fans commented on the post saying that they believe that Carrie is Ellie's replacement, noting her petty behavior towards Bri throughout the season. The midseason trailer does hint that Ellie leaves the Mustique, but that has not been confirmed. As of right now, it appears that Ellie did not leave.

Deckhand Joe Bradley was the primary cause for all the strife between Ellie and Bri, so where do things stand between him and Ellie?

The issue between Ellie and Bri arose the second that Ellie shared that she had a crush on him with Bri. Bri did not divulge at the time that she also liked Joe and opted to just go for it. This felt like a betrayal to Ellie, and she went on to make things difficult for Bri during working hours. As the back and forth continued, Joe was the only person benefiting from the issues. Ellie has since shared that she had no idea how close Joe and Bri were and also shared some regrets about Bri.

Ellie owned up to her bad behavior toward Bri on 'Watch What Happens Live!'