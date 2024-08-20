Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck Mediterranean 'Below Deck Med's' Chief Stew Aesha Scott Has Quite a Surprising Net Worth Aesha Scott is a TV personality who has worked in the yachting industry for eight years and is the chief steward on Season 9 of 'Below Deck Mediterranean.' By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 20 2024, 6:20 p.m. ET

Season 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean has been full of challenges for Captain Sandy Yawn's crew. Between outside threats and internal debacles, things have not been smooth sailing. One person who has had to bear the brunt of the internal and interpersonal issues is Chief Steward Aesha Scott. Prior to becoming Season 9's chief steward, Aesha had already become a familiar face for Below Deck Med fans, as she appeared in Seasons 4 and 5 as the 2nd steward, but this is not the only franchise she's in.

Aesha graduated to chief stew status on Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under, and that experience has certainly come in handy with the difficulties she's faced in Season 9 of Below Deck Med. The lust triangle between Joe Bradley, Bri Muller, and Ellie Dubaich has unfortunately affected Aesha the most. The bickering between Bri and Ellie has affected their work performance, and Aesha had to pick up their slack on a regular basis. We think she deserves a raise after all that, but what is the Bravo star's net worth?

Aesha Scott has an impressive net worth, with several years in the yachting industry and her Bravolebrity status.

Various sources report that Aesha Scott has a net worth of around $1 million. One source factors in her regular salary as a yachtie, as well as the potential income from Bravo. There are other sources that say her net worth is $5 million, but there's not really any math to support that, making the former net worth more likely. However, stewards do often get very large tips, with some guests tipping thousands of dollars, so it's entirely possible that it could be much higher than the math suggests.

Aesha Scott TV Personality and Super Yacht Chief Steward Net worth: $1 million Aesha Scott is a TV personality who has worked in the yachting industry for eight years and is the chief steward on Season 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean. She has also appeared in another series within the franchise, Below Deck Down Under. Birthdate: Nov. 27, 1993 Birthplace: Tauranga, New Zealand Name: Aesha Jean Scott Relationship: Scott "Scotty" Dobson (2020 - present; engaged in May 2024) Education: Victoria University

Both Chief Steward Aesha Scott and Captain Sandy Yawn are engaged to their respective significant others.