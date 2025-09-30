What Happened to ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Star Victoria San Juan’s Boyfriend? Victoria dropped a heartbreaking bombshell about why she is currently single. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 30 2025, 5:06 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

The Below Deck franchise is one of the most successful stable of shows on Bravo, with spinoff Below Deck: Mediterranean among them. Fans of the show have been introduced to cast member Victoria San Juan, but she recently shared a shocking update regarding her personal life with her boyfriend.

During a recent episode of Below Deck: Mediterranean’s currently airing season, Victoria dropped a heartbreaking bombshell about why (and how) she is currently single.

Source: Bravo

What happened to Victoria San Juan’s boyfriend?

On the Sept. 29, 2025, episode of Below Deck: Mediterranean, Victoria revealed that prior to joining the show, her boyfriend died — and it was on a very special day for her. “Technically I am single. But mine is very tragic,” Victoria told fellow castmates Aesha Scott and Kizzie Kitchener. “Eleven months — on my birthday — my boyfriend passed away.”

Source: Bravo

She added that her boyfriend, who was a diving instructor, drowned. “I met Bon trying to get my dive certification,” she recalled. “He was a dive instructor at the time and I had a whole romance with him. We did everything together. It was beautiful. Losing someone I love so much, your heart physically hurts. The first two months I was, like, brain dead.”

Victoria’s cast mate, Aesha Scott, shared that she was touched by Victoria sharing such a tragic event in her life.

“She is such an incredible human. I was like, ‘If the love of my life died a year prior, who knows how long it would take me [to get back to work],’” Aesha said in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. “But it’s a really hard thing to throw yourself into — especially over that anniversary,” she continued. “That’s one of the elements about the show — which is it’s a continued theme throughout the season — is people going through real s--t that a lot of the viewers will relate to.”

Source: Bravo

“There are people at home that will watch that and be like, ‘Oh my god, I had my partner pass away.’ I think there’s going to be a lot of different elements that people will resonate with,” the chief stew added.

Following the 10th season premiere, Aesha gave an in-depth interview about what viewers can expect from the show’s milestone season.

“It was one of those seasons where every single charter, something crazy happened, storywise,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “And it’s not toxic, it’s not gross — just so much happens in the season.” “And every time you think things are coming down again, something else happens and something else happens,” Aesha said. “I was just surprised the whole time. So it’s a very varied season, and everyone will find it really interesting.”