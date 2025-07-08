Who Is 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Star Daisy Kelliher Dating? Inside Her Relationship History Daisy Kelliher's relationship with Keith Allen ended in early 2025. Is she dating anyone now? By Diego Peralta Published July 8 2025, 2:52 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Daisy Kelliher quickly became one of the most beloved stars of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The chief stew's love life is constantly stealing the spotlight, with fans of the show wanting to know who she is dating at any given moment. This shouldn't come as a surprise, considering how unexpected things can happen during any episode of the acclaimed reality series. The fifth season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has come to a close, and viewers still want to know where Daisy Kelliher is going next.

The fifth season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht took the crew to Spain. In the popular Bravo series, the team is expected to handle the vessel during charter season, providing help and services to everyone on board. While it might sound like the show just follows people doing their job, the hook of the reality program is the drama that takes place in the hidden corners of the boat. Daisy Kelliher's love life is one of the stories viewers can't get enough of. Who is Daisy dating now?

Who is Daisy Kelliher dating now?

As far as the public knows, Daisy Kelliher isn't dating anyone right now. The chief stew has gone through a lot in recent months, with her relationship with Keith Allen coming to a close in early 2025. According to Bravo, the pair remained together after Below Deck Sailing Yacht wrapped up its season set in Spain.

Daisy mentioned that she shared a long-distance relationship with Allen, with their union lasting for around a year. The chief stew described the bond as a "situationship," meaning that it never got to the point of being a formal relationship.

Keith Allen was one of the new crew members who were introduced during the fifth season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. While the deckhand was one of the lucky few who were chosen to be a part of the show, Daisy Kelliher was one of the three members who returned from previous seasons. The fifth season of the series allowed the pair to meet, prompting the unpredictable romance.

Who was Daisy Kelliher's previous boyfriend?

Before the situationship between Daisy Kelliher and Keith Allen, the chief stew was with somebody else. Colin McRae dated Daisy for a while, as seen in the fourth season of the series. According to Bravo, the pair didn't talk to each other for a while after the separation. It must have been complicated for Colin and Daisy to talk about their feelings after agreeing to go in different directions.

Even if Daisy Kelliher and Colin McRae didn't talk to each other after they broke up, it appears that the separation wasn't hostile in any way. "I have not spoken to Colin in a very, very, very long time, but I hope he's good," Kelliher stated.