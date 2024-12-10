'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Sees Daisy and Cloyce Go From Bickering to Flirting in a Flash Daisy and Cloyce's boatmance might just top your favorite enemies-to-lovers book. By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 10 2024, 1:02 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Love is setting sail! Believe it or not, Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is gearing up to deliver an unexpected twist that could rival your favorite enemies-to-lovers novel.

Article continues below advertisement

Chief stew Daisy Kelliher and chef Cloyce Martin have spent their time bickering non-stop, but in the December 9 episode, things take a flirty turn between the co-workers. With that said, are Daisy and Cloyce dating? Here's what you need to know.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Are Daisy and Cloyce from 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' dating?

As of now, it's still up in the air whether Daisy and Cloyce are officially dating. However, based on their recent interactions on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, one thing is clear: There's undeniable chemistry between them.

In the December 9 episode, things take a surprising turn as their relationship shifts from heated arguments to playful flirtation. Their dynamic becomes increasingly complicated, however, especially when Daisy calls out Cloyce for his "problem with timing." She doesn't hold back, telling Cloyce she'd rather he address any issues directly with her, rather than venting to the other stews.

Article continues below advertisement

Chef Cloyce Martin explains his annoyance with Daisy over the guests not being seated at the table #BelowDeck #WWHL pic.twitter.com/qwWeqVMYrD — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) December 10, 2024

"Cloyce, if you have a problem with timing, you need to speak to me about it, not to the girls," Daisy tells Cloyce, after a botched charter meal, before pointedly asking him, "So you weren't making snippy comments at the girls about timing?" He responds, "I did say it helps when you guys share with me where they're at in the meal."

Article continues below advertisement

Daisy doesn't back down, continuing to scold the 22-year-old cook by replying, "OK, there are several things there. You need to tell me, 'I need a two-minute call, a five-minute call.' Communication goes both ways. I cannot stand there just telling you how far they are. I'm doing cocktails."

Cloyce explains he was frustrated that Daisy didn't inform him about a last-minute change in the guests' dinner plans. Nevertheless, Cloyce also understands that Daisy is juggling a million things at once, so he tries not to hold it against her.

Article continues below advertisement

#BELOWDECK: cloyce and daisy may have set the record for the quickest makeup between a cheif stew and a chef.#BELOWDECKSAILING | #BELOWDECKSAILINGYACHT pic.twitter.com/yy4cxXju2X — — C | A | M | E | R | O | N — (@its1stclassCAM) December 10, 2024

When Daisy wraps up the conversation with, "What I'm more mad about is you snapping at the girls," Cloyce quickly apologizes. "I'm sorry that happened," he says. "That obviously isn't good."

Article continues below advertisement

Just when you think things couldn't get more strange, the mood takes a jaw-dropping turn. Out of nowhere, the two start exchanging shy, almost adorable smiles as the conversation fizzles out — completely shifting the whole energy. We don't know about you, but we can't believe it! Daisy, still trying to process this shocking turn of events, reflects in a confessional, "That is not how I expected it to go, but glad you're on my level."

Cloyce, on the other hand, doesn't hesitate to admit he's feeling something more for the chief stew. He confesses, "Daisy's intensity is definitely a bit attractive. Sometimes when she's yelling at me, I'm not really paying attention completely. It is easy to get lost in her eyes and smile a bit."

Article continues below advertisement

Cloyce claims that he and Daisy have a "boat marriage."

After the episode aired, Cloyce joined Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and answered some questions about Daisy. He revealed that she's blunt and direct, recalling how she once told him to add some food décor to one of his dishes — and, naturally, he listened. After all, as he puts it, "Happy wife, happy life." When Andy asked about Cloyce's crush on Daisy, he responded, "We have sort of a boat marriage. We're very connected."