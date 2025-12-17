‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Chris Hahn on Season 12 Hate, Wants Fans To “Give Us a Chance” (EXCLUSIVE) "No one is trying to be anyone from the old cast." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 17 2025, 3:41 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

In November 2025, Bravo officially announced a new cast of SURvers joining its long-running show, Vanderpump Rules. Season 12 of the series only featured one familiar face, Lisa Vanderpump, who introduced 10 crew members with their own built-in drama, love connections, and everything in between.

One of the new members of the series is Chris Hahn, who joined the show soon after he and his cousin, Jason Cohen, took a job at the renowned restaurant. While Chris works as a bartender at SUR, he has ambitions of making it in Hollywood as a singer. He already has some buzz in the reality TV space, having starred in several Netflix shows, including Dated and Related and Perfect Match. However, his previous time in the reality space didn't prepare him for the wrath of Bravoholics.

Just days after VPR premiered Season 12 on December 2, 2025, rumors swirled about the show's future, with reports indicating a decline in viewership following the season premiere. In an exclusive interview with Distractify at Raising Cane's' bike giveaway event in Los Angeles, Calif., Chris shared his thoughts on the backlash the new cast has received thus far.

'Vanderpump Rules' star Chris Hahn posing with Santa at Raising Cane's' bike giveaway event in Los Angeles, Calif

Chris Hahn asks Bravo fans to have "patience" to see how Season 12 of 'Vanderpump Rules' plays out.

Chris told us he's well aware that he and his Vanderpump Rules Season 12 castmates have big shoes to fill. However, he said that, while he has no issues with the previous cast members — Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Scheana Shay, and Tom Schwartz — he hopes fans give the new crew the same chance to impress them that they gave its predecessors.

"I do think fans have a lot of preconceived notions based on just what they've seen in the past with the original cast," Chris told Distractify exclusively. "I can say that we are totally unique from the original cast. We're so different. No one is trying to be anyone from the old cast. No one's trying to be someone that they're not."

The Bravo newcomer also said the audience will have more of an idea of what the cast is about as the show continues. At the time of our interview, Season 12 had only aired two new episodes before the cancellation rumors began.

"My advice to just Bravo fans is just take your time," Chris added. "Give us a chance to, you know, get to know who we really are. I don't think even one season is going to display who someone really is."

He continued, "I think patience is just what the Bravo fans need, because there has been, I wouldn't say a lot of negative feedback, but I think a lot of people do just want the old cast, the original cast. So it can be a little discouraging to hear at this moment in time, but I think once everyone gets to know who we really are, and they see our journey and everyone's connections, I think they'll learn to like us."