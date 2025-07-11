Jo from 'Vanderpump Rules' Celebrated Her 37th Bday with "Maybe" Post About Tom Schwartz Jo stopped to celebrate her 37th birthday and made some surprising comments. By Ivy Griffith Published July 11 2025, 3:45 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

There's nothing quite like having your heart broken on national television to knock your whole life down a peg. This is what Jo Wenberg discovered as she appeared on Vanderpump Rules alongside her situationship, Tom Schwartz. Although Jo thought they were exclusive and building a relationship, Tom was more focused on having fun.

He seemed to be dumbfounded when she was hurt that he was flirting with other women, musing that it might not be possible to be passionate "friends with benefits" after all. The world was divided over the fallout between Jo and Tom, but over a year has passed, and life has moved on. Here's what Jo is up to now, and why she's dropping hints about a "maybe" tomorrow with Tom.

Where is 'Vanderpump Rules' bestie Jo Wenberg now?

These days, Jo is focused on herself and her healing. Although she hasn't let go of Tom altogether, she's still moving in what seems to be a positive direction. Per her Instagram, she has started to provide videos on Cameo for intrigued fans. Starting at $75 and going up, fans can request videos, pep talks, messages, or other life event responses.

She also seems to be spending a lot of time on the beach and with her dog, which, who can blame her? However, she took to Instagram to mark her 37th birthday in July 2025, and the caption of her post may have been a surprise to some. As it turns out, she hasn't given up on a future with Tom altogether. She shared that Season 11 "broke her down" just to build her back up, explaining that it was just what she needed.

Jo went on to add, "I’m single, I’m thriving, and for the first time in forever, I actually LIKE hanging out with myself. In a few months? Maybe I’ll be ready to let someone else into this beautifully chaotic world I’ve built," continuing, "37 feels like a fresh start. I’m more confident, healthier, and I’ve always had boundaries - it’s just hard when you’re a very kind human being (turns out caring too much is both a superpower and my kryptonite 😅)."

That messy situation with Tom Schwartz seemingly broke Jo's heart on national TV.

But that wasn't all. It was the last paragraph of her birthday celebration that had fans clamoring for social media to discuss it. She concluded the post, "P.S. Over the past year, I’ve realized there are so many qualities in Tom Schwartz that I genuinely can see myself flowing through life with. At the end of the day, I’m open to finding somebody — whether it’s him or not, we’ll see. But now I know what I’m looking for."

And fans say, "Excuse me, what do you mean, 'We'll see'?" Last time the world checked, she and Tom weren't exactly on a path to "happily ever after." After Tom kissed another girl during that infamous Tom Sandoval party, Jo was pretty upset. Once Tom realized what she was feeling, he was fairly remorseful, although he still didn't seem keen on committing to a relationship with her.

However, it seemed that Jo crossed a line when she lied to his family. He explained, "Jo is not a bad person … but some of the things I found out she told my family behind my back, really f--king pissed me off. My mom told me, my sister told me, my brother told me… They were really dangerous accusations" (excerpt via Bravo). He explained that she was a "compulsive liar," and he just wanted her out of his life. This was in May 2024, meaning that things would have had to change significantly for Jo's dream to come true.

