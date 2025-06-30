'VPR' Fans Are Divided on the Tom Schwartz and Lala Kent Dating Rumors Lala and Tom are apparently pretty close. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 30 2025, 2:41 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @twschwa; @lalakent

When Vanderpump Rules premiered, there was a joke among the cast members about almost everyone dating each other at some point. They even talk about it in the series premiere. But now, long after the show left Bravo, fans think Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz are dating. The former VPR stars only have themselves to blame, since the rumor likely started because of an episode of Lala's podcast Give Them Lala, on which Tom appeared.

But is it really possible that these two randomly found their way to each other? Outside of TV, they are both living very different lives. Lala is a single mom of two and still navigating co-parenting her oldest child with ex Randall Emmett. Tom is living alone in a condo in the same building that fellow former co-star Jax Taylor is also living in after his split from wife Brittany Cartwright. Still, it's a rumor that is very much circulating among fans.

Is Tom Schwartz dating Lala Kent?

After Tom appeared on Lala's podcast, some fans took to social media to share theories about the two of them dating. This is because, during the podcast episode, Lala and Tom bonded over their apparently close friendship. Fans have never seen them have drama on the show, but now, according to them, they are close IRL, too. And Lala shared as much on the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast.

She admitted on the podcast that the one person from VPR she would have had father a child for her would be Tom. Neither Tom nor Lala has confirmed that they are dating or that their friendship has ever gone further than platonic. For right now, the idea that Lala and Tom are dating is just a rumor, though to be fair, plenty of fans are talking about it.

While some believe it to be possible, others can't see Lala ending up with Tom. One user on TikTok shared the theory and said that he doesn't believe Tom is Lala's type at all, mainly because, according to the TikTok creator, Lala tends to go for men who make far more money than Tom does. If that's the case, then the dating rumor really is just a rumor and nothing more.

Tom and Lala have both been on 'The Valley.'

There is a chance that Tom and Lala are drumming up interest in them as a couple if they end up being regulars on The Valley. They both appear in Season 2 of the kind of/sort of VPR spinoff show, and a potential romance storyline could be enough to land them series regular roles at the same time in the third season. But, like the dating rumor, that's just a theory as of now.

