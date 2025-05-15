'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Lala Kent Shares Devastating Health Update With Fans 'Vanderpump Rules' alum Lala Kent recently shared a scary health update. By Allison DeGrushe Published May 15 2025, 4:16 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Throughout much of 2025, reality TV star Lala Kent has been keeping fans in the loop about her health. Back in mid-March, the Vanderpump Rules alum took to her Instagram Story to share that she had undergone a breast exam. Later that day, she also provided an update on her eye health.

Article continues below advertisement

Lala told her followers that she visited the eye doctor "for the first time since I was literally in elementary school," and learned that she has astigmatism. Now, in May 2025, the Bravolebrity has continued to open up, offering even more insights into her health. Here's everything you need to know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Lala Kent's health: Is the reality star OK?

On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, Lala shared a serious health update in a series of videos on her Instagram Story. The podcast host began, "I wanted to update you guys, because I did that video on Mother's Day about my eye situation."

"I originally went to an eye doctor, and he was like, 'Oh yeah, it just looks like an inflamed pinguecula,' right?" she explained. "And a lot of people wrote in (online) and were saying that same type of thing, or maybe it was allergies."

Article continues below advertisement

However, the Bravo star wasn't convinced by that assessment and decided to seek a second opinion: "For some reason, that just didn't feel right because the [eye] drops [the doctor] gave me weren't working," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Fortunately, the second doctor was more direct, but what he told Lala was something no one ever wants to hear. Still, he didn't waste any time and immediately began taking steps to properly address the issue.

Lala Kent revealed that her eye issue is pre-cancerous.

Lala Kent shared an emotional and honest health update with her followers on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. She revealed that she had seen a new eye doctor that day, one who "came very highly recommended."

Article continues below advertisement

According to Lala, the doctor looked at her eye and immediately dismissed the previous diagnosis of an inflamed pinguecula. She recalled him saying, "I do not think it is [an inflamed pinguecula] at all. I actually want to biopsy it because, to me, it looks like it could be pre-cancer."

Article continues below advertisement

In response, the medical team began working quickly to schedule a surgery to remove the mass and determine exactly what it is. Lala explained that her concerns began around March when she noticed a little bit of "discoloration" on the sclera, aka the "white of the eye." She showed a close-up image of the area and pointed out a small pink bump near her iris.

"I know I've shown you guys a million times, but I've been obsessing over it," she said in a follow-up video. "I was like, 'That is so weird. What is that?' A week and a half ago, it started becoming an actual — it looked like a blister to me… Again, it could be nothing, and that is the hope that when they go in that it's nothing."

Article continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, May 14, Lala returned to Instagram to share a significant update on her health. She confirmed that the spot on her eye has been diagnosed as pre-cancerous. She met with a specialist that morning, who instantly laid out a treatment plan involving chemotherapy eye drops.

Article continues below advertisement

"Now I know that sounds terrifying. I cried, obviously, because … when you hear that word [cancer]," Lala expressed with emotion. She recalled the specialist telling her, "I want you to do the chemo drops for three months. We're gonna do a week of them and go off for three weeks, and we're gonna do that for three months."