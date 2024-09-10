Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Vanderpump Baby: The Meaning Behind Lala Kent’s Baby Sosa's Name! Lala Kent loves choosing unique names, which is why she named her baby Sosa. Here's what the name means. By D.M. Published Sept. 10 2024, 1:40 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is no stranger to the spotlight, but these days it's her little one who's stealing the show. Lala is one of the most talked-about stars from the famed Bravo series, and she knows how to keep viewers hooked. Since joining the show in 2015, Lala has made waves, thanks to her bold opinions and also her adventurous personal life. Fans have watched her grow from a fierce newcomer into a confident businesswoman and mother.

Her journey has been anything but ordinary, and it’s what keeps people tuning in season after season. Lala’s relationships have been a major storyline on the show. Her engagement to film producer Randall Emmett and the birth of their daughter, Ocean, were huge moments on the show. Though Lala has been open about the ups and downs of motherhood, she has embraced every challenge. Lala has since welcomed a new baby, and she named her Sosa Kent.

Lala’ Kent’s baby, Sosa Kent, has an interesting name.

On Sept. 9, Lala Kent revealed the name of her second baby, Sosa Kent. The Vanderpump Rules star shared a black and white photo of Sosa’s foot on Instagram, along with a heart emoji. Fans were quick to note that the baby’s name, Sosa, is unique. Lala is clearly a fan of unique names, as she named her first child Ocean. Now, Sosa has an interesting identifier and it has an equally cool meaning.

According to Babynames.com, Sosa is a gender-neutral name that means “salt water.” It is primarily known as a surname, derived from the Portuguese phrase "salsa agua," meaning "from the salt water," connecting the name to the element of water. The name’s meaning has an obvious connection to the name of her first daughter, Ocean.

Lala Kent has been candid about her solo parenthood journey.

Lala Kent has made it clear that she’s embracing her role as a solo parent, and she’s not holding back on her journey. After her split from Randall Emmett in 2021, Lala decided to raise her daughter, Ocean, on her own. Lala has always been vocal about her experiences, and motherhood is no different. She’s shared how stepping into the role of a single mom has been both empowering and challenging, but she’s fully committed to giving Ocean — and now Sosa — the best life possible.

