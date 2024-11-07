Lala Kent Shared News About Her Working Relationship With Her Assistant Jessica Walter

Longtime Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is all about keeping her circle small and tight, and that includes who hosts her podcast, Give Them Lala, with her. So when she revealed that one of her co-hosts, Jessica Walter, who is also her assistant, is no longer with her, it was cause for concern among some fans. So, what happened to Lala Kent's assistant?

Jessica was Lala's assistant for years before she apparently stepped away from her duties. But since she's also leaving the podcast, on which she was one of the main co-hosts, it makes you wonder if something happened between Lala and her assistant. Lala spoke about it briefly on the podcast, following Jessica's swift exit that came without warning.

What happened to Lala Kent's assistant Jessica?

According to Lala on her podcast, Jessica is on to bigger and better things. At least, she hopes that's the case for her friend and former assistant. In a recent episode of Give Them Lala, she announced Jessica's exit but also called the former co-host her "ride or die." Apparently, they're still friends, but it was best for Jessica to move on to other opportunities.

"My ride or die Jessica is no longer going to be working for me and she will no longer be in the podcast," Lala shared. "My relief is that she is going to go spread her wings and fly. We wish her all the best and I love her more than anything, and I'm so excited to see what she's going to do in her future."

Outside of her career with Lala and her place on the podcast, Jessica has entered Jiu-Jitsu competitions, but it doesn't look like she's seeking a career in the sport. On Reddit, someone wrote that they heard Jessica was forced to work two jobs because she wasn't paid enough as Lala's assistant. But neither Lala or Jessica have come out to share that as a reason for them parting ways, so for now, that's just a rumor.

Some think that Lala Kent's podcast is on its way out.

On the same Reddit thread about Jessica leaving Lala's podcast and leaving her position as Lala's assistant, others wrote that they think Lala isn't making as much money from her podcast and endeavors outside of reality TV as she lets on. And, according to them, she can't afford to pay Jessica. Again, that's just a rumor at this point. But some of those who follow Lala outside of VPR are insistent that Give Them Lala isn't long for this world.