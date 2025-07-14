'VPR' Star Brock Davies's Affair Timeline Shows Infidelity Mixed with Scheana's Happiest Moments Scheana Shay's 2025 memoir could blow the lid off details about Brock's affair, but here's what we already know about what happened. By Ivy Griffith Published July 14 2025, 9:33 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @scheana

When you find out that the love of your life has cheated, it can be a devastating revelation. Not only do you realize that they were lying to you, but the person you thought you knew was in fact someone entirely different. Scheana Shay was blindsided when her husband Brock Davies admitted to his infidelity.

The admission came amidst the infamous Vanderpump Rules Scandoval, but Scheana didn't reveal it to the public until July of 2025. The timeline of Brock's affair shows that his infidelity clashed with some of Scheana's happiest moments. And one of her darkest. Here's what we know about how it all went down.

2019: Brock and Scheana started dating.

First, we have to back it up to when everything started between Brock and Scheana. They first officially became an item in 2019, according to People. They met at a music festival in San Diego, and clicked shortly after.

2020: A year of moving in together, loss, and the start of the cheating.

In 2020, they moved in together. She said in an interview with People at the time, "My new relationship honestly feels like the first real one I've ever been in. I don't think I actually was ever truly fully happy until now. … You have to kiss a lot of frogs to find your prince and I found a king." Unfortunately, it would later be revealed that this is the same year that Brock started having an affair.

A woman he had known before getting together with Scheana came back into his life in 2020. He explained later that he ran into her outside of the gym he owned, F45 Training East Hillcrest. From there, things morphed into a "short affair." While all of this was going on, Scheana was suffering a miscarriage, and later that year announced a successful pregnancy that they would see come to fruition in 2021 (via UsWeekly).

2021: Time to tie the knot and welcome a baby.

Meanwhile, things were moving forward between Brock and Scheana. They married in secret in 2021 and welcomed their daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies, on April 26, 2021.

2022: Scheana and Brock marry in public, despite having eloped the year prior.

In 2022, Brock and Scheana decided to tie the knot officially in public. Reminiscing on the wedding two years later, Scheana wrote on Instagram, "Marriage isn’t always easy, and I know I’M not always easy. But you love me for me and I couldn’t ask for anything more."

2023: Brock admits to his infidelity as Scandoval unfolds.

Then in 2023, as Scandoval was unfolding and setting fire to relationships across the VPR universe, Brock admitted his infidelity to Scheana. However, Scheana would keep details about it a secret until 2025, when she released a tell-all memoir that many expect will explain what happened.

2025: And now, the truth comes out.

Scheana's memoir, My Good Side, is slated for release in July of 2025. In it, she reveals many of the things she kept secret, including details of her husband's affair. On her podcast, Scheana explained that she was afraid to speak out about everything she was going through because she felt people would "think that [she was] trying to take the attention off what someone else is going through, and make it about [herself]."