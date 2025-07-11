Brock’s Affair, Explained: Who He Cheated on Scheana With During 'Vanderpump Rules' "In the throes of Scandoval and its aftermath, my own world shattered." By Jennifer Farrington Published July 10 2025, 8:03 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When we think of Vanderpump Rules, one monumental event that will always stand out is Scandoval, because it became a defining storyline of the show. But while the world was caught up in the chaos of Scandoval, another scandal had already happened, this one quietly unfolding behind the scenes between Scheana Shay and her husband, Brock Davies. It wasn’t until July 2025 that it finally came to light, thanks to an exclusive excerpt from Scheana’s memoir My Good Side, shared with Glamour.

In the book, Scheana reveals that Brock cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, Summer, which means it happened sometime between fall 2020 and April 2021. Don’t worry, Scheana and Brock are still together, but with a bombshell like this coming out years later, it’s like reopening an old wound, and fans are absolutely ready to dig into it. Most importantly, everyone wants to know: Who the heck did Brock cheat with? Here’s what Scheana has revealed so far.

Who did Brock cheat on Scheana with during 'Vanderpump Rules'?

According to an excerpt from Scheana Shay’s memoir My Good Side, shared exclusively with Glamour, Brock Davies cheated on her with a woman he had known before they got together. The affair happened during the pandemic, while the couple was living in San Diego.

Scheana says Brock bumped into the woman outside the gym he owns, F45 Training East Hillcrest, one day while he was at work. After they reconnected, “he said they began a brief affair.” Based on the timeline in the book, it appears Brock cheated around the time Scheana was entering her second trimester of pregnancy.

It seems Brock didn’t come clean until March 2023, nearly two years later, and shortly after Scandoval blew up into national news. The couple had already tied the knot by then. In the memoir, Scheana recalls how it all came out during what was supposed to be a relaxing night at home while they watched The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

She remembered finally feeling relaxed for once amid the chaos of Scandoval, which at the time included rumors swirling about Brock and Raquel, when he hit her with the classic line, “We need to talk.” That’s when he confessed it all. Brock admitted to the infidelity and even handed her a letter he’d written some time before, detailing everything that happened. Scheana says he wrote the letter after they attended a festival, where he ran into friends who reminded him of the time he cheated.

Apparently, that prompted him to get it all out on paper. “That night after the festival, he wrote the letter, which included more specifics than I ever wanted, such as how many times they’d slept together, where they’d done it, and where they hadn’t (our house). He also pointed out that it was purely physical, never emotional, and he always used protection,” Scheana wrote.

It seems Brock finally decided to come clean, and give her the letter, once he felt there was a real threat of something coming out about him. She admits she was “confused” about how she didn’t realize something was going on behind her back, especially since she had his location.

But as she explains in the book, Brock had a second phone for work, and that’s the one he used to carry out the affair. Looking back, Scheana says the affair explains why Brock avoided intimacy in the weeks leading up to her second trimester. At the time, he told her he was “afraid,” but now she believes it was the cheating that held him back.

