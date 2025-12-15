The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reboot Is Facing Cancellation After Disappointing Season 12 Ratings The new cast of SURvers reportedly aren't resonating with Bravoholics. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 15 2025, 5:23 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Bravo fans were in disarray when the network's longtime show, Vanderpump Rules, dropped all of its main cast members besides the one who started it all, Lisa Vanderpump, and decided to start over. However, when a new crowd of SURVers were introduced to VPR 2.0, even those who missed , the Toms, and the were ready to see what new workplace drama would ensue.

Unfortunately, the reimagined VPR isn't going is reportedly not going as well as many hoped it would. It appears the new show is rumored to be getting canceled before it even gets a second season. Here's the scoop.

Is the 'Vanderpump Rules' reboot canceled?

As of this writing, Vanderpump Rules isn't being canceled, at least not yet. However, according to a source on the production side said the "best days of our lives" could be in danger of ending... again. In December 2025, just two weeks after the VPR Season 12 premiere, an insider shared with The U.S. Sun that the network wasn't confident about the show's future.

"Bravo execs are struggling with the reboot," they said. "First of all, they don’t find the show to be as good, that’s the biggest issue.The cast is not landing with the audience like the network thought before they filmed, and this big revival turned out to be a letdown. They had big plans and ultimately couldn’t deliver."

Vanderpump Rules Season 12 aired on Dec. 2, 2025. It reportedly dropped from the ratings the show pulled in for Season 11 and also makes it the least-watched live episode in the show’s history. However, the source shared that execs were hopeful the show wouldn't be judged by its first episode.

"The numbers for premiere week ratings are still coming in, and it’s still early, but based on early numbers, the lack of audience reaction, engagement, and overall interest, it’s likely at this point that the reboot will not come back," they said. "It seems like Vanderpump Rules’ time on TV has come to an end if they can’t turn the ship around.”

Lisa Vanderpump has been blamed for 'Vanderpump Rules' shaky future.

Amid VPR Season 12's lower-than-expected ratings, Lisa Vanderpump was accused of being the reason behind the decline. The source claimed the former Housewives star didn't promote the show enough, stating her other spinoffs on rival networks, such as Hulu's Vanderpump Villa. However, a second insider said Lisa did everything in her power to promote Season 12 while also working on her other businesses.

"It would be inaccurate to say it’s ‘not looking likely’ that the reboot would be picked up again with the same cast,” the source said. The reboot stars Venus Binkley, Jason Cohen, Shayne Davis, Chris Hahn, Angelica Jensen, Marcus Johnson, Audrey Lingle, Natalie Maguire, Demy Selem, and Kim Suarez. So far, none of the former VPR cast members have appeared on the reboot.