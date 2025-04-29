Seth Rogen’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Obsession Runs Unapologetically Deep “The whole time I’m watching it, [I’m like] ‘It seems like Jax Taylor is on cocaine” and he was!” By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 29 2025, 3:52 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@musickillskate

Sometimes, cliches are cliches because there’s some fact rooted in them. The age-old saying that “stars are just like us” seemingly rings true. Social media has offered another side of celebrities that were once shielded to allow them a personal life. Now, we’re able to see everything there is to know about a celeb, including their guilty pleasures.

Seth Rogen, whose career took off pre-social media, has never been shy about his. Most of the Pineapple Express star’s fanbase knows he’s 420-friendly, and loves him for it. However, he’s also candid about another obsession that is a lot more addicting — his love for Vanderpump Rules. Yes, Scandoval, SUR-drama-filled Vanderpump Rules. Here’s everything to know about Seth’s relatable love for the Bravo show.

Source: Mega

Seth Rogen believes ‘Vanderpump Rules’ is 100 percent real

Seth doesn’t shy from discussing his Vanderpump Rules obsession publicly. Fans of the show will know he even guest-starred in an episode where he hilariously asked Jax Taylor to help him land a job as a SURVer. He expressed his love again for the show during a March 2025 interview on The View.

During the interview, co-host Sara Haines asked Seth about his love for Vanderpump Rules, where he shared how dedicated he is to the fandom. He discussed how he took wife, Lauren, to Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix’s sandwich shop, Something About Her, which he noted was something he and his wife had followed for a few seasons and had to see the finished product.

Seth also said he got starstruck when he met Katie and Ariana, as he often does with reality stars, stating “you actually kind of know them.” When Sara pushed back, Seth said he believed that, unlike other hit reality shows, VPR needs no help from its producers to curate any mess.

“They’re real; Vanderpump is real,” he said. “I would argue that The Bachelor and those types of shows are less real than Vanderpump Rules; which is real.”

Source: Bravo

Seth Rogen said he’s not surprised about Jax Taylor’s substance abuse.

Seth added he’s so adamant that Vanderpump Rules is authentic because of his ability to predict one cast member’s outcome. In the same interview with The View, he joked how he felt Jax, who was on the show for seven seasons, was battling substance abuse, which turned out to be the case.

“The whole time I’m watching it, [I’m like] ‘It seems like Jax Taylor is on cocaine” and he was!” Seth said as everyone laughed. Seth’s playful banter came after Jax revealed on an episode of Bravo’s Hot Mic Podcast that he was “an addict.” The Bravolebrity further explained he was addicted to cocaine and, amid his divorce from fellow VPR alum and The Valley star Brittany Cartwright, was finally ready to share his truth.

“I have substance issues — primarily with cocaine,” Jax revealed. “It’s hard to say out loud. I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 2, and now I’m 45. "There were times when I would stop doing it, but then there were times when I’d go heavy on it.” “I’ve never said this in my life," he added. "So to come out and say that I have an addiction [and] that I have a sickness that I have to work on the rest of my life is a really big deal for me. Obviously, it’s a huge weight lifted off my shoulders.”