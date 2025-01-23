Is Sara Haines’s Dad Actually Hot? The Co-Host of ‘The View’ Certainly Thinks So "My dad's hot. He just is." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 23 2025, 12:30 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There is definitely a difference between recognizing someone's attractiveness, and being attracted to them. In world that is almost completely without nuance, it's important to pay attention to the details. Take this post from Jack Schlossberg, for example. You might not recognize his name, but you definitely know his family. He is the grandson of John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, which makes this whole situation a little iffy.

The quirky Kennedy wrote, "True or false: Usha Vance is way hotter than Jackie O." While some took this question seriously, others were quick to point out that Jackie is Jack's grandmother, which made this query a bit odd. They weren't the only ones who felt this way as it showed up on The View, where host Sara Haines made some interesting comments about her dad. Paging Dr. Freud, this one's for you.

Sara Haines thinks her dad is hot.

While discussing Jack's controversial post during the Hot Topics segment, panelist Joy Behar said she could never tell whether or not her 60-year-old grandmother Antonia was hot. "She never took her apron off, so how would I even know how hot?" joked Joy. There was very little confusion for Sara who said, "Even when it's family, you have eyes, though. Like, my dad's hot and I say it all the time." This was cosigned by fellow host Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Doubling down, Sara said, "My dad's hot. He just is." Sunny Hostin added an electra complex-adjacent opinion of her own when she exclaimed, "I have a hot dad, too." The hot dad cups really runneth over at The View. Ever the good friend and co-worker, Sara said to Sunny, "You have a hot dad."

Sara says her dad has been hot for her whole life.

For better or worse, Sara has always known her dad is hot. "My friends, my whole life talked about my hot dad and [View producer] Brian thinks it's weird." At this point, they cut to a fidgety Brian Teta while Sara barreled on. "No, because I'm not blind," she continued. "I'm not attracted to him, he's just hot. I can see him." And there it is, the all-important distinction. Sara can recognize her father's physical attributes without attaching them to attraction.

Thankfully Sara took a walk down memory lane by way of a thrilling example of a time one of her pals pointed out Dick Haines's hotness. "We were walking up to my yard and my dad was mowing the lawn and had no shirt on," recalled Sara. "My friend Emily was like, 'Oh my God, who's mowing your lawn?' And I was like, 'That's my dad!'"