Jax Taylor Is Now on the Path to Sobriety After Two Decades of On-and-Off Drug Use "I'm a broken, broken man, I'm putting myself back together piece by piece." By Jennifer Farrington Published April 25 2025, 4:13 p.m. ET

Opening up about his mental health was a big deal for him, not only because he anticipated judgment, but also because it gave him a sense of relief to finally have answers for struggles he says he’s dealt with for years. Then, in March 2025, during an episode of Bravo’s Hot Mic podcast, Jax admitted, "I have substance issues — primarily with cocaine." Since then, he’s claimed to have reached a point of sobriety. So, let’s dip a little more into that journey.

Jax Taylor is now on the path to sobriety after two decades of on-and-off drug use.

Jax may be facing hurdles in his romantic life, but on a personal level, he seems to be making major advancements. On April 23, 2025, he announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the hardest drug he’s ever done is sobriety. "I got asked the other day what is the hardest drug that I have ever done ... That’s easy. Sobriety, dealing with life head-on, and taking accountability for my actions."

Sobriety is undoubtedly one of the toughest stages in anyone’s recovery journey, mainly because when life gets hard or throws you curveballs, the temptation to return to the very thing that put you in recovery in the first place is real. But Jax appears to have taken the leap to finally overcome a drug addiction he’s battled since he was 23.

I got asked the other day what is the hardest drug that I have ever done..That’s easy. sobriety, dealing with life head on and taking accountability for my actions. — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) April 23, 2025

During the March 4 episode of Hot Mic, he admitted that while it was "hard to say out loud," he’s struggled with addiction since he was 23, and now, at 45 (almost 46), he’s ready to face it head-on. "There were times where I would stop doing it, but then there were times where I’d go heavy on it," he clarified. Still, breaking free from something as addictive as cocaine after more than two decades is no small feat.

Jax explained that drugs and alcohol weren’t the actual problem; they were used to mask deeper issues. But over time, they became a problem of their own. While he didn’t say alcohol was a major issue for him, he admitted he often consumed it alongside cocaine, which, in essence, made it part of the problem.

Jax Taylor reached four months of sobriety in April 2025, the longest he’s gone without drugs or alcohol.