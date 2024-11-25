Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo 'The Valley' Star Brittany Cartwright Says She's "Having Fun" Living the Single Life In November 2024, Brittany Cartwright shared that she "still doesn't have a boyfriend." By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 25 2024, 4:53 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Since filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Jax Taylor, in August 2024, Brittany Cartwright is officially back in the dating scene! This is the first time Brittany's a single lady in almost a decade, so it's no surprise that she's embracing her newfound freedom and enjoying her best single life.

Brittany has also been candid about her romantic journey lately, so the most pressing question is: Is she dating anyone? Here's what you should know about her love life.

Who is Brittany Cartwright dating?

In the November 22 episode of the When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany podcast, Brittany shared that she "still doesn't have a boyfriend." That said, she's embracing the dating pool — but it seems she's not quite ready to jump into anything serious just yet.

Earlier in October, Brittany told Access Hollywood that she was "open to whatever" but didn't feel the need for a boyfriend at the moment. Instead, she said her focus was on herself and her son, Cruz Michael Cauchi. However, despite not seeking anything too committed right now, Brittany has been thoroughly enjoying her freedom. She shared, "I'm having fun. … Everything is new right now. Every single thing is brand new right now, so it's crazy."

Brittany hooked up with one of Jax's friends.

Speaking of fun, one particular fling has stirred up quite the drama — and it's safe to say Jax Taylor isn’t exactly thrilled about it. Turns out, Brittany hooked up with none other than Jax's friend, Julian Sensley. And guess what? She has no regrets about the night.

During the November 11 episode of Bravo's Hot Mic podcast, Brittany addressed the situation, admitting that she and Jax never had a "no dating in the friend group" rule.

"We never spoke about that, because why would we? I didn't even think that…first off, I didn't think I was going to hook up with his friend," she explained. "It wasn't planned. I wasn't trying to go after one of his friends. That's not how it happened." She continued, "It was somebody that I felt like I knew. And in our world, it's so crazy because how do you trust people? And I was single for the first time in L.A."

Enter Jax, who, unsurprisingly, had some strong feelings about the situation. A few days after Brittany's podcast appearance, Jax appeared on the Hot Mic podcast as well, and he didn't mince words. He recalled a moment when he and Brittany were sitting at home, and her phone buzzed on the coffee table. When he saw a message pop up from Julian, it raised some red flags.

"It was a simple message from Julian. But it was at night, and it was just a very weird message, and I called her on it," he said. "I caught her in a couple of lies, and then I got it out of her an hour into the conversation. She finally broke and told me."

Jax insisted that he and Brittany had agreed on a "no friends" rule when they separated, claiming, "We agreed [and] we said, 'Hey, listen, we can see other people.' We thought, maybe, we needed to go our separate ways and date other people to see if we were right for each other, but one of the rules was no friends or nobody we knew."

"I don't think I would have been bothered by it if it was somebody else that I didn't know," he continued. "There was a whole five or six months where I wasn't seeing anybody, but this was going on."