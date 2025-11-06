See What the New Cast of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Steamy Survers Are up to on Instagram The new cast was quite active on social media before their time on the Bravo hit was announced. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 6 2025, 4:11 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

After 11 years of giving Bravoholics "the best days of our lives," Vanderpump Rules as we know it is officially no more. While we could previously pretend the changes weren't coming, nothing says "change is gonna come" quite like a new cast and trailer. In November 2025, Bravo released the trailer for Season 12 of VPR. The trailer showed the new crew of SURVers getting into their own version of shenanigans. I'm talking apparent "bro-code" violations, Hinge discoveries, drama amongst colleagues, even mooning!

The Season 12 trailer has us too excited to see what's to come from the rest of the season. While the trailer almost an entire month before the Season 12 premiere, there's still plenty to learn about the Vanderpump Rules Season 12 cast, including how to connect with them on Instagram! Keep reading to see the VPR cast's Instagram handles!

Lisa Vanderpump

Source: Bravo

The only familiar face in the Vanderpump Rules remix is Lisa Vanderpump. LVP is ready to lead another group of SURvers into the best group they can be with as little drama as possible. However, no one should expect her to treat them any better than the former employees she openly scolded during the first 11 seasons of VPR.

Follow Lisa on Instagram @lisavanderpump.

Venus Binkley

Source: Bravo

Venus sees himself as the glue that holds the SUR staff together and the confidant everyone turns to for advice ... and the latest gossip. However, Venus feels out of place in the West Hollywood dating scene, but his friends encourage him to step out of his comfort zone.

See more of Venus and his stunning hair by following him on Instagram @venusgoddessmermaid

Jason Cohen

Source: Bravo

Aspiring actor Jason Cohen is already destined to be Bravo royalty due to him sharing the same last name as the network's unofficial king, Andy Cohen. Until his career takes off, he's happy with his day job as a happy-go-lucky server who has charmed everyone at SUR. His infectious personality and good looks have won over a few of the ladies and disarmed many of the men. He works at SUR alongside his cousin Chris and the pair have been attached at the hip since childhood. In between acting classes and shifts at SUR, Jason tries to date a new co-worker, but his attempts backfire.

Follow Jason on Instagram @jasoncohenofficial

Shayne Davis

Source: Bravo

Shayne is one of the busiest SURvers, but he doesn't let his hectic schedule get in between him and his flair for drama. He often winds up in the center of the drama at SUR, even though he’s the only one of their friends who doesn’t work there. He’s laser-focused on his sobriety, but that doesn't stop him from a night out on the town. Between acting, improv and screenwriting, Shayne’s social calendar is close to capacity, but he always makes time for dating. With one foot in and one foot out of the pool of ladies at SUR, Shayne might just make a splash he’s not ready to clean up.

Follow Shayne on Instagram @thefakeshaynedavis

Chris Hahn

Source: Bravo

While joining the world of reality TV can be difficult for some, Chris Hahn has a built-in buddy on his side. His cousin is fellow SUR employee, Jason Cohen, and both are helping one another thrive in what Chris sees as a stepping stone to his ultimate career goals. Chris moved to LA with a dream of becoming an actor, but pivoted to pursue music and views SUR as a steppingstone to larger opportunities. Single and mingling, Chris is looking for a partner and a long-term commitment.

Follow Chris on Instagram @chrishahnofficial.

Angelica Jensen

Source: Bravo

Angelica is the newest addition to SUR’s staff, but immediately makes waves within the group. She set her sights on modeling, acting and … friends Jason and Shayne, but a game of broken telephone threatens their possible connections.

Follow Angelica on Instagram @angelicarjensen

Marcus Johnson

Source: Bravo

Marcus has been working at SUR for years, but after the loss of his parents, he has been struggling to focus at work and prioritize his relationship with his girlfriend, Kim. Closest to Venus and Shayne, he leans on his friends to help him move forward. Marcus is all about new beginnings and is shifting his energy to his DJ career and social life, but will need to learn if his fresh perspective and newfound career ambitions will strengthen his relationship or strain it.

Follow Marcus on Instagram @youngmarcusj

Audrey Lingle

Source: Bravo

Audrey is all bubbly charm and girl-next-door charisma, making her loved by (almost) everyone on the staff. She’s recently single, chasing new flings and her dream of being on the big screen, but when someone at SUR catches her eye, a certain bad boy might just get the best of her.

Follow Audrey on Instagram @audreylingle

Natalie Maguire

Source: Bravo

Natalie has been SUR’s lead bartender for two years and is ready to level up to bar manager, but Lisa may not be on the same page after her recent outburst. Closest in the group to Venus, the two started at SUR on the same day and have been inseparable ever since. Outside of SUR, Natalie is pursuing her pop music career with full force but still makes time for men, making her love life a major source of friction within the group.

Follow Natalie on Instagram @nataliemmaguire

Demy Selem

Source: Bravo

Demy has been the manager at SUR for seven years and as the longest standing employee among the group, she knows all the inner workings of the SUR employees. Demy is all business when it comes to her role at the restaurant, but being the boss has an impact on her friendships, especially with Natalie. Can she sip the tea with the crew and also call the shots?

Follow Demy on Instagram @demyana__

Kim Suarez

Source: Bravo

Kim works at SUR while juggling her aspirations in the entertainment industry and a tumultuous relationship with her boyfriend, Marcus. When others in the group meddle, Kim wonders if her on-again, off-again romance will affect her performance at SUR.

Follow Kim on Instagram @kimalexisss

When is 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 12's release date?

Source: Bravo

Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules may look a little different, but some things will remain the same. The season will continue airing on Tuesdays, with the season premiere airing on Dec. 2, 2025. However, the timeslot will change from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. But, according to the season's description, the extra hour will be well worth the wait.

"This season on Vanderpump Rules, the deep-rooted, dynamic group of friends, frenemies and lovers that have been working for Lisa Vanderpump at SUR for years are shaking things up – from pump-tinis to chaos," the description read. "Despite new uniforms and a few fresh faces in the mix, the drama remains as messy and complicated as their iconic predecessors."

