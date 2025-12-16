Michael Bublé Left 'The Voice' for a Mysterious Reason — What Do We Know About the Move? The singer is set to continue his musical career with a series of high-profile live performances. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 16 2025, 1:12 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Global superstar Michael Bublé is staying booked and busy. After working as a judge on The Voice for a couple of seasons, it appears that the singer is getting ready to leave the reality competition series.

Why is Michael leaving The Voice? Here's what we know about the potential reasons as to why the acclaimed performer is leaving the show. After that, we're taking a look into what's next for the career of the charismatic singer. The sky is the limit for one of the most recognizable voices of his generation.

Why is Michael Bublé leaving 'The Voice'?

According to TV Insider, the reason why Michael is moving on from The Voice remains unknown. People only started to realize that the judge was moving away from the program because of a comment made regarding Jazz McKenzie's performance. Mentoring someone for a long time only to let them go in the end can be complicated. Michael was proud of the singer he got to train for a while, judging by what he said after Jazz finished singing.

The quote reads: "I wrote you last night, I told you you are the light … this is it. This is my last time here. I leave this show, and let me tell you, Jazz McKenzie, what a way to go. You are perfect.” Michael is leaving The Voice without telling people what made him take the decision. NBC is getting ready to produce Season 29 of the series, and Michael was not confirmed for upcoming episodes of the program.

Season 26 marks the first time in which Michael was invited to bring his expertise to the show. The voice behind "Feeling Good" was ready to leave his own mark in the history of The Voice. More than three decades of legacy set the stage for the singer's inclusion.

Michael Bublé moves forward with his musical career.

There is no official reason as to why Michael is leaving The Voice. However, taking into account his musical career and the time he spends with his family, there's a probable version of the story. Michael is known all around the world, after all. "Higher" is the title of the last studio album Michael released before he started working as a judge on The Voice. The launch was followed by a world tour, which featured more than 100 shows across different continents.

There is plenty of work to be done for the future of Michael's career. The singer could release a new studio album, announce yet another tour, or take a break from the entertainment industry before the next stage of his career arrives. Regardless of the choice he makes, most options would keep Michael away from The Voice. Working on producing new music, or setting up performances in multiple arenas across the globe, takes time.