Fans Noticed Coaches From ‘The Voice’ Season 27 Were Missing in Season 28 Only one coach returned for Season 28 of 'The Voice.' By Trisha Faulkner Published Sept. 23 2025, 3:27 p.m. ET Source: Trae Patton/NBC

If you tuned in to watch Season 28 of The Voice fall and found yourself doing a double-take at the lineup of famous red chairs ... You’re not alone. Viewers were quick to point out that several coaches from Season 27 of The Voice were missing. While a little change is nothing new for this show, the coaching line-up for Season 28 differed so much that it felt a bit dramatic.

So, what happened? Why did some fan favorites vanish? And who are the new (or returning) faces stepping in to fill their seats? Don’t worry — we’ve got all the tea.

Michael Bublé

Source: Trae Patton/NBC

Michael Bublé is the lone Season 27 coach who made the jump to Season 28, and fans aren’t mad about it. Not only did he snag the win with Adam David last season, but he also coached the Season 26 winner, Sofronio Vasquez. That’s two in a row — and now he’s eyeing a third.

Reb McEntire

Source: Trae Patton/NBC

Kelsea Ballerini stepped in as a first-time coach, replacing Reba McEntire for just one season. Reba was off filming her NBC sitcom Happy’s Place, and Kelsea took over the country spot on the panel. However, she is back for Season 28. While scheduling conflicts with her sitcom kept her away, she praised Kelsea’s temporary run, saying in an interview with TODAY, “That was a really good pick with her.”

Niall Horan

Source: Trae Patton/NBC

Niall also took a break last season to focus on touring, but now says he’s ready to return to the grind — even if he’s a little nervous. But this guy’s got two wins under his belt already, so let’s be real ... He’ll probably be fine.

Snoop Dogg

Source: Trae Patton/NBC

Then, there’s Snoop Dogg, whose presence is somehow both chaotic and comforting. He’s only coached once before, back in Season 26. Before the premiere of Season 28, there were rumors that NBC was going to replace Snoop after he shared some anti-LGBTQ comments about kids' movies, but he apologized on social media, writing, "Teach me how to learn I am not perfect."

What happened to John Legend?

According to Forbes, John Legend bowed out of Season 28 to make space for his Get Lifted 20th Anniversary Tour. He’s hitting major cities across the U.S., with the schedule running straight through the Voice filming window. “Let’s celebrate 20 amazing years of Get Lifted together!” he announced in his tour promo.

Source: Tyler Golden/NBC Michael Buble, Kelsea Ballerini, Adam Levine, John Legend