Wait, Kate Hudson Can Sing Too? She’s Actually a Multi-Talented Star!

"So much of my life has been in acting and performing, but music was always my love."

Embarking on her acting career in the mid-'90s, Kate Hudson went on to become a Hollywood staple, earning Oscar nominations and making a name for herself — just like her mom, Goldie Hawn.

She’s mastered the perfect mix of comedy, charm, and beauty in her roles, solidifying her place in the industry. But in 2025, when she joined The Voice Season 27 as a coach for Team Adam, fans were visibly confused. Is Kate Hudson a singer?

Does Kate Hudson sing?

Yes, Kate Hudson can sing, and she’s really good at it. She made her musical debut with her May 2024 album "Glorious," even performing her song "Gonna Find Out" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote it. But singing isn’t new for Kate.

In a 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, she revealed, "I’ve been singing forever." She also shared that music has always been a big part of her life, and let’s not forget, her mom, Goldie Hawn, can sing too. She gave us a taste of it in The First Wives Club and even dropped an album in 1972, fittingly titled "Goldie." Kate’s father, Bill Hudson, is also a singer and was the lead vocalist of the band The Hudson Brothers.

Now, if you’re wondering why Kate waited until her forties to bring this talent into the spotlight (because we sure are!), the answer is simple — she was already thriving as an actor, so why pivot? "You don’t break what’s not broken. If you had success in one area of the arts, then you shouldn’t be venturing into another area," she told Vogue.

But by 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kate started reflecting on her life and asked herself, "Am I happy with everything that I’ve done? No. ... [There was] this big part of me that I just love so much, and if I don’t try it, I’ll never know." Kate admitted she had been waiting for someone to come along and ask, "Hey, do you want to sing in this?" But she eventually realized the only person who could bring her passion to life was her.

That’s when she decided to create "Glorious," which debuted on May 17, 2024. And if you’re wondering where she draws her inspiration from for most of her music, why it’s love, of course! "Isn’t it always love that draws us in and takes us away?" she shared with ET.

Kate Hudson is a coach on 'The Voice' and has even performed on the show in the past.