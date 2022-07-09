Why Did Bill Hudson Disown Oliver and Kate? The Messy Hudson History

In an interview with Daily Mail, Bill reveals that he believes Goldie Hawn, their mother, has been "wilfully alienating" their children from him. He said, "When we split up, she never had a bad word to say about me. But when Kurt came on the scene, the narrative changed, and I became the big, bad wolf. I would say to her, 'Goldie, why are you trashing me and saying I’m an absent father when it’s simply not the case?' and she’d laugh and go, 'Oh Bill, you know it makes for a better story.'"