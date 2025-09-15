Fans Think They Know the Real Reason Why Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini Broke Up Chase and Kelsea began dating in 2023. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 15 2025, 12:26 p.m. ET Source: Mega

For some fans, it might seem like just yesterday that Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini began dating publicly. But when the news of their split broke in 2025, per People, the couple had been together for almost three years. Still, fans want to know why Chase and Kelsea broke up and what they have said about going their separate ways.

Before they began dating, Chase was in a very public relationship with his Outer Banks co-star Madelyn Cline. They broke up in 2021 and maintained a working relationship and even an apparent friendship. So when Chase moved on with Kelsea, there appeared to be no bad blood. Now that Chase has ended yet another public romance, what happened?

Why did Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes break up?

People reported that a source close to Chase and Kelsea confirmed the split in September 2025. Although the source didn't share why Chase and Kelsea broke up, it sounds like their busy schedules might have been to blame. Prior to their split, Chase had opened up to People about making their relationship work by seeing each other often.

But with both of their schedules of acting and performing, it's possible that Chase and Kelsea just couldn't continue to make it work. Per the source that spoke with People about the breakup, "They're two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn't."

While the explanation for the breakup might make sense for some, there are fans who believe there is another reason why Chase and Kelsea called it quits. On a Reddit thread about the former couple, someone commented that they believe Chase and Madelyn were still secretly hooking up, and that's why he and Kelsea broke up.

"It's been a rumor for a while that even after the breakup, they were still seeing each other low-key," they commented in the thread. Another user wrote, "I think they were for sure during part of Season 3, there are even set photos when the cameras are off when they look super couple-y. Not sure if it went on so long that it continued until now, but they both seem messy as hell."

But, because neither Chase or Kelsea have hinted at this themselves, that rumor can be chalked up to Outer Banks fans' hopes that Chase and Madelyn, a.k.a. John B and Sarah, are together again. Which they do not appear to be.

Kelsea Ballerini wrote multiple songs about Chase Stokes.

According to NBC, Kelsea slid into Chase's DMs as a way to "meet" him. Then, in early 2023, they went public as a couple. During the time they were together, The Voice coach wrote multiple songs about Chase, including "First Rodeo," "How Much Do You Love Me?" and "To The Men That Love Women After Heartbreak."

