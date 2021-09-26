‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes Thanks “Medical Heroes” Who Have Helped His Brother

‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes Thanks “Medical Heroes” Who Have Helped His BrotherBy Dan Clarendon
Fans don’t know what happened to Chase Stokes’ brother Griffin Walker, but the Outer Banks star revealed on Saturday, Sept. 25, that Griffin had been hospitalized and was facing a medical “journey.”
Chase didn’t say why Griffin was in the hospital, though, so we don’t know Griffin’s ailment or condition.
The actor did, however, thank the fans who have offered their support. “To all of you who have reached out and sent prayers and positive energy, thank you,” he wrote in his Instagram Stories on Saturday. “I wish I could personally thank all of you, but from myself and my family, from the bottom of our hearts, we thank you.”
Here’s what we know about Chase and his brother…
Chase said thanked the “medical heroes” who have helped Griffin, adding that his brother has a “journey ahead.”
“Just want to take a moment to give a quick shout out to Upstate University Hospital,” Chase began his post on Saturday. “Thank you to all of the staff for the wonderful care of my little brother. We’ve got a journey ahead, but it starts with the medical heroes who have helped him.”
Chase also said that Griffin — or “Griff” for short — is the strongest human he has ever met. “And even though he’s my little brother, I look up to him more than any human on this planet,” he added.
Then Chase sent a message straight to his brother. “I love you, kid,” he wrote. “Everything is going to be fine.”
Griffin is a lacrosse star on the rise, signed to play at Colgate University.
Griffin attended Phillips Exeter Academy in its Class of 2021, and he played lacrosse for both that New Hampshire boarding school and for the elite athletic program Sweetlax.
And in November 2020, both Exeter’s lacrosse program and Sweetlax congratulated Griffin as he signed his National Letter of Intent to Colgate University to play for the school’s Raiders lacrosse team.
“Captain Griffin Walker ‘21 is all business as he signs his NLI to @colgatemlax,” the Exeter team wrote on Instagram. “Congrats, Griff!”
And Sweetlax wrote, “This future Raider is poised to make an impact up in Hamilton, N.Y. A slick finisher not afraid to get between the pipes to score, his success will continue. All the best of luck to you, Griffin!”
Chase told Brief Take in April 2020 that he’s the oldest of seven siblings. “When you’ve got so many other siblings, and you’re trying to somehow manage that, be an older brother, and not cross the lines between being a brother and also a second dad, I think you naturally go to that leadership role,” he added.
Instagram users are sending well wishes his way.
Griffin is a bit of an Instagram star, too, having accrued more than 80,000 followers, even though he hasn’t posted to the platform since this January.
Amid his medical “journey,” however, Instagram users are commenting on that January post with well-wishes.
“I hope you’re okay, Griff,” one wrote. “Praying for a healthy and happy recovery. May God protect this precious man and keep him healthy as well as safe.”
Another wrote, “Hope you’re doing okay. Praying for a speedy and healthy recovery for you and whatever it is you are going through. You aren’t alone. We’re all here for you.”