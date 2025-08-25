Snoop Dogg Says He's "Scared" To Watch Children's Movies With LGBTQ Themes "These are kids. We have to show that at this age?" By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 25 2025, 1:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Apparently, being in the rap game did nothing to prepare Snoop Dogg for being a grandfather. He shared on the It's Giving podcast in August 2025 that he was shocked when a Disney movie showed a same-sex relationship and that his grandson, with whom he was watching the movie, confronted him with questions about it.

Now, Snoop Dogg's LGBTQ comments have come back to bite him, as there has been some major backlash. On the podcast episode, Snoop admits that he doesn't have all the answers to what he appears to see as difficult questions from kids. For him, it's a matter of being forced into those conversations, as he says, "they're putting it everywhere."

Snoop Dogg's LGBTQ comments sparked major backlash for him.

During the podcast episode, Snoop talks about his wife, his family, and what it was like growing up. He also tells a story about watching the Toy Story spinoff movie Lightyear with his grandson. In the movie, Space Ranger Alisha and her wife have a baby together. They also share an on-screen kiss, a first for a Disney Pixar film, per Variety.

For Snoop, it was too much, especially given the questions his grandson had about it. "Oh s--t, I didn't come in for this s--t," Snoop says on the It's Giving podcast episode. "I just came to watch the g--d-mn movie." He also says that, in a way, it makes him "scared to go to the movies" because, he says, he doesn't have all the answers about same-sex relationships.

@allthingsnews BREAKING: The LGBTQ community is furious with Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg after he said he’s “scared to go to the movies” after watching Disney’s ‘Lightyear’ film with his grandson and seeing an LGBTQ+ couple: Dogg: "I didn't come in for this s***. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.” #movie #snoopdogg #lgbtq #fyp #viral ♬ original sound - Allthingsnews

"It threw me for a loop," he explains. "I'm like, 'What part of the movie was this? These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They're going to ask questions. I don't have the answer.'"

Immediately after the episode dropped and the clip featuring Snoop's LGBTQ comments made the rounds on social media, there was backlash for him. Under a YouTube Shorts clip from the podcast episode, someone wrote, "Do what parents have been doing for centuries — tell them the stork brought them, or just be real about it. Not that hard."

When the podcast episode was posted on YouTube, other users left comments there to share their thoughts. Some of Snoop's supporters left comments to explain away his LGBTQ comments, including jokes about Snoop simply being high when he watched the movie, rendering him unable to answer tough questions. Others urged him to give his grandson a quick explanation about adoption and be done with it.

Snoop Dogg was also criticized for performing at Trump's inauguration.

Before Snoop made those LGBTQ comments, he faced criticism for seemingly supporting Donald Trump at one of his inauguration events in January 2025. At the time, per NPR, Snoop performed at the Crypto Ball, and, given his previous comments slamming Trump, his fans were not pleased.

Hanging with the legendary Snoop Dogg, who is set to perform at President Trump's inauguration.



President Trump is unifying the country and will bring us into the GOLDEN AGE!



Welcome to MAGA, Snoop! pic.twitter.com/Bq3plmttzV — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) January 18, 2025