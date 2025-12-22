Why Bowen Yang Left 'SNL'—And What He Said in the Time Leading up to His Exit “I’m gonna miss everything about this place. The way it smells. The celebrities who come through.” By Darrell Marrow Published Dec. 22 2025, 11:57 a.m. ET Source: Mega

After seven years on Saturday Night Live, Bowen Yang officially walked away in a midseason exit that turned his Dec. 20 episode into an emotional farewell. The episode featured his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande as host, with Cher serving as the musical guest.

During the episode, SNL hinted at the farewell. In the “Delta Lounge” sketch, Bowen played an airport lounge worker clocking his “last shift.” In character, he told viewers, “I’m gonna miss everything about this place. The way it smells. The celebrities who come through.” The departure still caught many fans off guard, leaving viewers wondering why the actor chose to step away from the famed sketch comedy show.

Why did Bowen Yang leave ‘Saturday Night Live?’

Hours before his final episode aired, Bowen shared an Instagram message that read like a love letter to Studio 8H. “I loved working at SNL, and most of all I loved the people,” Bowen wrote. “I was there at a time when many things in the world started to seem futile, but working at 30 Rock taught me the value in showing up anyway when people make it worthwhile.”

Bowen has not offered a single, definitive reason for leaving. However, he previously told People that the show’s intense production schedule takes full control of your time once the season begins. "The new season of SNL, I'm just like, 'Oh, right. My time isn't my own.' And I tell my friends, 'I'm not going to really see you guys until June,'" he said.

He also revealed that he had started questioning whether his time at the show was nearing its end, admitting he once felt he had hit a creative ceiling. “Even [creator] Lorne [Michaels] and I talked about it,” Bowen explained to People. “Lorne was like, ‘You have more to do,’ and that means a lot, because I even confessed to him. I was like, ‘I feel the audience is maybe getting sick of me.’ And he was like, ‘That's not true. There's more for you to do. I need you.’”

What are Bowen Yang’s post-'SNL' plans?

Bowen’s career at Saturday Night Live started in the writers’ room. According to Time, he joined the show as a staff writer for the 2018–19 season. NBC later announced him as a featured player for Season 45 in 2019.

Bowen didn’t just join the cast — he made history. He became the first Asian American cast member on SNL and later the first featured player to earn an acting Emmy nomination. He received a supporting actor nod in 2021.

The comedian has also ventured into other forms of entertainment. He co-hosts the long-running podcast Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers. What started as an audio show has grown into a full-fledged franchise. The Las Culturistas Culture Awards made the leap to television, airing on Bravo and streaming on Peacock under NBCUniversal.